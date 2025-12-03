Kettering to remove traffic lights at Far Hills Avenue, Laurelann Drive

The signal will be turned off for the subsequent 60 days to study the impact of its removal.

“We’re basically just taking the training wheels off,” said Brad Walwer, project engineer in the city’s engineering department. “If there are accidents or something bad is going on, it gives us the opportunity to implement changes,” which he said could involve moving a sign or trimming trees or other vegetation to improve sightlines.

When Kettering sought funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation to replace the aging signal installed in 1972, the city was required to conduct a traffic signal warrant study.

The city’s analysis and an independent consultant both determined the intersection no longer meets criteria for a traffic signal based on traffic volume, delays, accident history and pedestrian crossing, according to the city.

A signal that is no longer warranted would cause undue delays on Far Hills Avenue with little traffic coming off the side street and can lead some drivers to run red lights. Removal of the signal also is expected to reduce rear-end collisions, Walwer said.

With the elimination of the signal, the west entrance to Georgetown Apartments will be closed and the city will construct a median on Far Hills Avenue that will include a pedestrian “refuge island” to improve safety.

To request a copy of the traffic study conducted by the engineering department, email ketteringengineering@ketteringoh.org or call 937-296-2436.