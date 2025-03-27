Kettering undertakes long-term plan for sustainable growth, development

“The comprehensive plan will provide a long-term strategy to ensure Kettering continues to thrive,” said City Manager Matt Greeson. “By working together, we can create a dynamic, livable and sustainable community for future generations.”

The city has partnered with MKSK, an urban planning and design firm, along with Randall Gross Development Economics, to lead this planning effort and discussions on market trends, infrastructure, workforce development and land use opportunities to create a forward-thinking development strategy, according to the city.

Every 20 years or so, cities in the state of Ohio pause and look back at how they’ve developed over time and compare that to trends in the market, such as its housing, office and industrial spaces, said Assistant City Manager Bryan Chodkowski.

“From that point they look forward 20 years and they try to decide where they want to influence residential development or industrial develop or office development based on lessons and experiences from the past,” he said.

Issues facing the city are older housing and vacant office spaces.

Responding to changes in the housing market could be increasing density to allow smaller lots for houses or using incentives to help spur redevelopment or expansion of existing homes, Chodkowski said.

A prime example is the Aragon-Oak Park neighborhood, east of Woodman, north of Dorothy Lane and across from the former Tenneco plant, which is in a Community Reinvestment Area established in March 2023 as a pilot program. Owner-occupied residences are eligible for a 75% tax exemption for projects such as a new porch, adding a garage or sunroom, remodeling an attic into living space, new additions, new construction, structural improvements and complete rehabs.

“They can build an addition and the city will provide them a 75% tax incentive, so we’ll reduce their taxes by 75% on that new structure so that they can then have the money to basically support that new construction,” Chodkowski said.

With the demand for office space not what it was five, seven years ago, he said another area to look at is the possible renovation of vacant office spaces into condominiums or apartments, or a combination of both.

“Those are things that the comp plan helps us to identify and the comp plan helps us recognize how those particular programs or incentives could influence our growth over the next 20 years,” he said.

The city encourages residents to join the planning team for the “What’s Next Kettering” in-person drop-in event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. April 23 at the Lathrem Senior Center (Program Center B), 2900 Glengarry Drive.

This event will provide an opportunity to learn about the planning process, look at emerging trends and key challenges facing Kettering and to share thoughts on what’s missing, where improvement are needed and the direction the city should take.

“The success of this plan relies on the voices of our residents, business owners and community members,” said Tom Robillard, planning and development director. “We encourage everyone to participate and help create a vision that reflects the needs and aspirations of Kettering.”

Interested participants are encouraged to register for the workshop online to help the planning team prepare for the evening. Registration is not required but appreciated. To attend the drop-in workshop, register at www.bit.ly/KetteringRSVP.