Kettering woman accused of forcing teen girl into prostitution

A Kettering woman is accused of forcing a 16-year-old girl into prostitution and taking explicit images of the teen.

Haley Blythe, 26, was indicted Friday by a Montgomery County grand jury for trafficking in persons, endangering children, compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution, two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material of performance and a misdemeanor count of contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, which involves a runaway Blythe reportedly took in, said Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan.

The alleged incidents happened between Sept. 3 and Nov. 7, 2024, according to the indictment.

A warrant was issued for Blythe’s arrest following her indictment. She is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 22 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

For those with information regarding suspected human trafficking, tips can be reported to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers the communities of Kettering, Oakwood and northern Warren County, including Springboro and Franklin. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University.