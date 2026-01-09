Kettering woman accused of forcing teen girl into prostitution

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, which involves a runaway Blythe reportedly took in, said Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan.

The alleged incidents happened between Sept. 3 and Nov. 7, 2024, according to the indictment.

A warrant was issued for Blythe’s arrest following her indictment. She is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 22 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

For those with information regarding suspected human trafficking, tips can be reported to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357.