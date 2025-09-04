KFC on Clyo Road is permanently closed

Breaking: Area billionaire on front lines of Ukraine war: ‘There are times where you need to make a stand’

Another chicken franchise has closed its doors in Sugarcreek Twp., just off of Wilmington Pike.

The KFC at 4458 Clyo Road near Miami Valley Hospital South is “permanently closed,” according to a sign posted at the restaurant on Sept. 3.

“Thank you for your business,” the sign states.

Dunn & Bowling LLC opened this location in Dec. 2018. The tract of land, south of I-675, had been vacant.

At the time, this KFC was a new prototype restaurant for the brand.

There had previously been a KFC restaurant on Wilmington Pike at Whipp Road until it shut down in early 2016. This restaurant was owned by a different franchisee.

This news comes after Popeyes “temporarily closed” its restaurant at 6242 Wilmington Pike in April due to the close proximity of its Kettering Popeyes restaurant.

KFC has several other locations in the Dayton region including 2480 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek, 4023 W. Third St. in Dayton, 2109 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, 4207 Linden Ave. in Riverside and 124 W. Main St. in Xenia.

