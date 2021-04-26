Kings Island ends outdoor mask requirement in most instances, but retains indoor rule

Face coverings won’t be required outdoors unless it is not possible to maintain six feet of social distancing, the park announced today as part of its “extensive coronavirus opening plan” for the 2021 season, which launches May 8 for Gold and Platinum passholders and May 15 to the general public.

“Many of our safety measures remain the same as last season, but some of the differences will be noticeable,” the park said as part of the online announcement.