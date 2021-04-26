Kings Island ends outdoor mask requirement in most instances, but retains indoor rule

Guests visiting Kings Island and Cedar Point this year will no longer be required to don masks outdoors in most situations.
Face coverings won’t be required outdoors unless it is not possible to maintain six feet of social distancing, the park announced today as part of its “extensive coronavirus opening plan” for the 2021 season, which launches May 8 for Gold and Platinum passholders and May 15 to the general public.
“Many of our safety measures remain the same as last season, but some of the differences will be noticeable,” the park said as part of the online announcement.
That includes requiring guests 10 years and older to wear face coverings while indoors, unless actively eating and drinking.
Kings Island said face coverings are recommended for outdoor rides and required for indoor rides. There will be no limitations to ride capacity for most rides.
A health screen questionnaire at the park entrances will be conducted by park associates and not through the Kings Island mobile app. Temperature checks for guests at the front gate have been discontinued.
In addition to these changes, several measures remain in place from last season. More details on each of those measures are available here.
Kings Island and Soak City Water Park will open with limited capacity so guests can maintain proper social distancing from other guests. To ensure that happens, guests will need to purchase tickets or Season Passes online in advance of a visit, and must make a reservation for Soak City if planning to visit the water park during a visit.