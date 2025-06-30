Kings Island hit with power outage, several rides currently closed

Warren County amusement park Kings Island was hit with a power outage this morning, affecting various systems and attractions.
“Select rides are currently closed and will reopen once power is restored. Our team will continue to provide the best possible experience for our guests today,” park operators posted on social media.
Kings Island also announced any tickets purchased for today can be used for any operating day during the remainder of the season.
This comes just two days after Kings Island’s sister park, Cedar Point in Sandusky, faced a similar power outage which closed several rides.
Kings Island is located at 6300 Kings Island Drive in Kings Mills. For more information, check out visitkingsisland.com
