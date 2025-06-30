Kings Island hit with power outage, several rides currently closed

Kings Island kicked off its 2025 season with Passholder Preview Day on April 18. Photos by Alex Cutler

Credit: Alex Cutler

Credit: Alex Cutler

Kings Island kicked off its 2025 season with Passholder Preview Day on April 18. Photos by Alex Cutler
Local News
By
18 minutes ago
X

Warren County amusement park Kings Island was hit with a power outage this morning, affecting various systems and attractions.

“Select rides are currently closed and will reopen once power is restored. Our team will continue to provide the best possible experience for our guests today,” park operators posted on social media.

Kings Island also announced any tickets purchased for today can be used for any operating day during the remainder of the season.

ExploreSee also: The retired roller coasters of Kings Island

This comes just two days after Kings Island’s sister park, Cedar Point in Sandusky, faced a similar power outage which closed several rides.

Kings Island is located at 6300 Kings Island Drive in Kings Mills. For more information, check out visitkingsisland.com

In Other News
1
Underground Chuck’s is open near Dayton Mall: What to expect
2
‘Part of a major come back:’ Grocery market to open in Harrison Twp.
3
Best of Dayton: Roosters, an area staple since 1988, named top sports...
4
26 stories in 26 weeks: Our most popular topics in the first half of...
5
List: Things to do in Dayton throughout July

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.