Kleinhenz named new assistant principal of Warner Middle School

Xenia Community Schools has named Rebecca Kleinhenz as the new assistant principal at Warner Middle School, replacing long-time assistant principal Jamie Simpson, who was named principal of the middle school in May.

“I am pleased to have our middle school administrative team back to full strength, and I look forward to seeing our students benefit from Mrs. Kleinhenz’s years of experience in the classroom and as an administrator,” said Superintendent Gabriel Lofton. “Her strong commitment to educating and supporting students will make her a welcome addition to the team as we head into our first full year in the new middle school.”