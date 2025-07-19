Kleinhenz named new assistant principal of Warner Middle School

Xenia Community Schools has named Rebecca Kleinhenz as the new assistant principal at Warner Middle School, replacing long-time assistant principal Jamie Simpson, who was named principal of the middle school in May.
“I am pleased to have our middle school administrative team back to full strength, and I look forward to seeing our students benefit from Mrs. Kleinhenz’s years of experience in the classroom and as an administrator,” said Superintendent Gabriel Lofton. “Her strong commitment to educating and supporting students will make her a welcome addition to the team as we head into our first full year in the new middle school.”
An educator of 25 years, Kleinhenz most recently served as the building principal of the Northwestern Local Schools Junior/Senior High School, and she was the Teacher Academy Instructor at the Upper Valley Career Center from 2010-2022. Prior to that, Kleinhenz taught high school English for a decade at Ada Exempted Village Schools.
Kleinhenz has earned a Masters in Educational Leadership from the American College of Education, a Masters in Education from Bowling Green, and a Bachelor’s degree in Communication/Theater Arts from Eastern Michigan University.
“I consider it a privilege to join the incredible team at Warner Middle School,” said Kleinhenz. “I am beyond excited to bring my passion for student growth, innovative learning and strong leadership to Xenia Community Schools. I look forward to collaborating with Warner MS staff and families, working together to continue supporting top-tier education and growth of all students.”
