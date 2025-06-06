Kohl’s to close local giant warehouse, impacting 768 jobs

The giant warehouse is located on Salzman Road, which is off Ohio 63.

Late last year, Kohl’s announced it was closing 27 stores across more than a dozen states, including Ohio.

Many of the workers impacted by the closure are material handlers, with more than 660 employees listed by the company. Supervisors, maintenance technicians and loss prevention associates also make up many of the employees within the distribution center.

The last scheduled day for workers is Sept. 12. Some people could remain employed beyond that date to help with administrative tasks, according to the company fling.

Stubborn challenges face brick-and-mortar retail outlets, according to Kirthi Kalyanam, a professor and executive director of the Retail Management Institute at the Leavey School of Business, Santa Clara University.

Kalyanam is not certain he sees a solution for that format.

“I don’t see a compelling formula yet for a brick-and-mortar reinvention in the age of e-commerce, of the traditional department store format,” he said.