Koji Burger to host takeover preview event: Sneak peek at new menu

“We’re throwing a Koji Burger takeover preview to show everyone what we’ve been cooking up — and to give people a first look at how we’re evolving,“ Weiner said.

Customers can expect some new food items, burger giveaways every hour and an exclusive merch collaboration with Big Iron Tattoo from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. A new run of cocktails will be available starting at 4 p.m.

Here’s a look at the menu:

The Old School: Two koji-aged patties with Swiss cheese, roasted tomato, brown butter onion, white soy mayo and iceberg lettuce.

Two koji-aged patties with Swiss cheese, roasted tomato, brown butter onion, white soy mayo and iceberg lettuce. Diner Style: Deep fried bologna with buffalo burrata, merlot onion and basil.

Deep fried bologna with buffalo burrata, merlot onion and basil. Vegan Cold Noodles: Sweet potato noodles, Zhong sauce, honey orange peanuts and tons of herbs (the owners did a version of this at their latest farm dinner)

There will also be a new version of the vegan melt, a new salad, a new dessert and some mainstays.

”The love and support around this transition has been unreal," Weiner said. “We’ve also heard a few folks worry and let us be clear: We’re still the same team, bringing the same energy — just wrapped in a new package. Thoughtful food, crafted drinks, exceptional hospitality and that’s not changing."

The owners have picked a final date for Jollity dinner service. It will be announced in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, Koji Burger will continue to operate 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or sold out) Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 127 E. Third St.

MORE DETAILS

The owners are working hard behind-the-scenes to create something new in the Huffman District — an experience built on intimate hospitality.

For more information and updates about Koji Burger, visit the concept’s Instagram page (@kojiburger_dyt).