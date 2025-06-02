Koji Burger to take over Jollity space this fall

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

They’ve decided to let Koji Burger take over the Jollity space at 127 E. Third St. in Dayton’s Fire Blocks District five days a week, starting this fall.

“Jollity in it’s current form is going to sleep at the end of this summer,” the owners said. “At that time we’ll close for a few weeks to remodel, rebrand, and reopen as a full-time Koji Burger.”

Customers can expect expanded hours, a bigger menu, a fresh bar program and some surprises.

In the meantime, Koji Burger will continue to operate 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or sold out) Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Jollity is open 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The owners will have a final date for Jollity dinner service in the coming weeks.

“So while Jollity is going dark at the end of this summer, it’s not goodbye. Not even close,” the owners said. “We’re working hard behind-the-scenes to create something new — an experience built on intimate hospitality and the same laughter that’s echoed through these walls for years."

The owners have been working on a test concept called, “Champ Blue,” which features their tasting menu dinners. The new space will allow them to bring this concept to life permanently.

“Jollity isn’t pivoting because you haven’t been there to support us,” Weiner said. “You’ve been there to support us so much over the course of the last four-and-a-half years and it has meant the world to us. It’s allowed us to figure out how we want to cook and how we want to grow as people and how we want to continue to serve the community.”

The team behind Jollity and Koji Burger plans to continue to operate with their customers in mind.

“Thank you for showing up for us — over and over again," the owners said. “Because of you, we’ve had the honor of running two restaurants under one roof. It’s been an amazing four years and we’re so excited for what the future holds for us.”

For more information and updates about Koji Burger, visit the concept’s Instagram page (@kojiburger_dyt).

Details about Jollity are available at jollitydayton.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@jollitydayton).