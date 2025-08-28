New giant Troy warehouse will distribute parts for Honda and create new 168 jobs

“Having this warehouse located here in Troy will provide much-needed support for the Honda supply chain. We are pleased to support their expansion here in our community,” said Troy Mayor Robin Oda.

Komyo officials earlier this year said the facility would be constructed following rezoning of a piece of land needed for the project. That was approved by Troy City Council in June. The land is south of the existing Honda buildings just west of Interstate 75 between Ohio State Route 41 and McKaig Road.

The city council this spring also approved an employee creation expansion program tax abatement for the company. The new jobs would add more than $7 million in payroll with the abatement approved for six years. The abatement was estimated at $34,000 per year by Patrick Titterington, city service and safety director.

The company also will receive a Community Reinvestment Area incentive from the city, possibly for up to 10 years, depending on much is invested in the project. The city also partnered with the Montgomery County Port Authority so that the MCPA will be able to offer a 100% sales tax abatement on any capital costs taxed as part of the construction project.

A groundbreaking celebration was held Wednesday. Among those attending the event were Hiroshi Shimizu, president of Honda Logistics in Tokyo. City and Troy Development Council officials met with him during trade missions to Japan in 2023 and in May.

“This represents yet another investment by Honda in Troy and is a very big deal to us,” Titterington said later Wednesday. “They were very appreciative of the city’s and TDC’s support in this project, and we look forward to a ribbon cutting (maybe) in January.”

Komyo will be adding new jobs and transferring some jobs and work from other U.S. facilities to Troy, Titterington said. He said he didn’t know where those facilities are located.

The parts distribution business is among the city’s top employers with 650 employees reported earlier this year.

