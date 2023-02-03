Kroger news in the Dayton area: Recent moves from the grocery store chain

The existing 68,860-square-foot Kroger, which opened at 155 N. Heincke Road in 1995, closed at 6 p.m. Thursday. The pharmacy will closed at 4 p.m.

The new 123,722-square-foot Kroger Marketplace at 255 N. Heincke Road will create 110 new jobs and maintain 150 employees who will transfer to the new Kroger, the company said.

Kroger scan-as-you-go shopping carts being tested in area

Shoppers at the Monroe Kroger are able to use KroGO shopping carts, the grocery chain’s newfangled way for customers to save time at the checkout by scanning items as you go.

Kroger officials said the addition brings the store in line with the brand’s aim to modernize the shopping experience.

“The store of the future is a new concept at our Monroe location,” Kroger spokesperson Jenifer Moore said. “[It] gives customers a variety of options that include our new high-tech modes of checkout as well as the traditional low-tech method.”

Cornerstone Kroger celebrates remodel

Kroger celebrated the remodel of its Cornerstone store in Centerville in August with prizes, performers and giveaways.

The $1.9 million remodel began in early summer of last year. It includes a new culinary kiosk; updated deli, floral, meat/seafood, frozen and dairy departments; updated Starbucks; and a center store reset aimed to improve customers’ shopping experience, according to a press release.

The Cornerstone Kroger is located at 5400 Cornerstone North Blvd. in Centerville.

Kroger lease to bring changes to long-vacant Kettering restaurant

The section of Eichelberger Shopping Center in Kettering where the former Friendly’s restaurant sits vacant was leased to Kroger last year, with changes expected for the first time in nearly eight years.

The Cincinnati-based national retailer has agreed to rent the 500 E. Stroop Road site, said attorney Gary Froelich, trustee for shopping center property. The building housed Friendly’s, which was closed in late 2014 as part of a shutdown of several restaurants for the national chain.

While deferring to Kroger on specific plans, Froelich said he understands Kroger intends to demolish the building and expand its parking lot, something the city said has long been discussed.

$23M Riverside Kroger opens gas station

The fuel center at the $23 million future Kroger store at Woodman Drive and Burkhardt Road was the site of a grand opening in December.

The $1.6 million fuel center is part of the 100,349-square-foot store now under construction and targeted to open in early 2023, housing about 160 jobs, the company said.

The fuel center will include 10 pumping stations and offer snacks, beverages and lottery sales, along with air compressor and propane sales, the company said.

Kroger sells Needmore Road property for $1.4 million

A Harrison Twp. business whose North Dixie Drive location was destroyed in the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes bought the former Kroger store on Needmore Road for $1.4 million in October 2022.

Pandora Beauty Supply said it had plans to open in its new location.

The store had been a fixture in the Northridge community since it opened in 1984. A gas station was added to the site in 2001.

$2M renovation for Centerville store

Kroger celebrated renovations made to its location at 1095 South Main St. in Centerville last July.

The remodel was a $2 million investment that includes updated décor and refreshed produce, meat and seafood departments, with additional fresh product offerings.

The retail giant was refreshing the store, which opened in 2011, because it wants to provide value to its customers, according to Kroger spokeswoman Jenifer Moore.

