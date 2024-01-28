L.A. Angels pitcher earns Miami U. degree after first MLB season

“Just knowing all the sacrifices that this school did to get me where I am, I’m always going to be indebted to them,” Bachman said in a statement released by Miami.

“Without them, this opportunity couldn’t have been possible. I felt like I worked very hard to get to where I was in the academic sense, and I really wanted to finish that,” he added. “They sacrificed to get me to where I am today, and I think it was important to go back and do it for the people who helped me pursue my dreams of professional baseball.”

The right-hander pitched in 11 games Angels’ games last season after being called up May 26, about two years after he was taken ninth overall in the draft, according to the MLB.

He had a 3.18 ERA, compiled a 1-2 record with 14 strikeouts and one save in 17 innings, baseball records show.

As a RedHawk, Bachman was named a Freshman All-American, Mid-American Conference Freshman Pitcher of the Year and earned First-Team All-MAC honors in 2019 and 2021, according to Miami.