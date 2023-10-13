Lamme Road reopens on Moraine-Miami Twp. line after 8-month bridge replacement

BreakingNews
33 minutes ago
Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner announced today that the Lamme Road bridge north of Alex-Bell Road has reopened after being closed since January for construction and repairs.

The $2.61 million bridge replacement project was awarded to Eagle Bridge Co. in November 2022, and construction took much of the year, according to a statement from Montgomery County.

Funding for construction included Federal Surface Transportation Program funds of $1.7 million provided by the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and State Capital Improvement Program funds of $914,827 provided by the Ohio Public Works Commission.

The project also involved replacing a signal at the intersection of Lamme Road and Alex-Bell Road, curb ramps at the intersection, repair of some curbs and sidewalk areas and repaving of Lamme Road from Alex-Bell Road to Bushwick Drive, the statement said.

The bridge was constructed in 1954 as a “three-span adjacent concrete I-beam” and was identified for replacement in 2017 because of deterioration of the existing concrete I-beams and foundations.

“Due to heavy pedestrian traffic from the south end of the of the bridge to the north end of the bridge, the bridge was constructed in two phases to maintain pedestrian traffic,” the engineer’s office said. “The bridge is not wide enough to have maintained vehicular traffic.”

The project was completed two weeks ahead of the contract completion date of Oct. 31, 2023.

