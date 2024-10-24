Heavy smoke, flames shoot from vacant Dayton apartment complex

Dayton firefighters were called to a large fire at a vacant apartment complex early Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported at 12:52 p.m. at 1957 Riverside Drive. No injuries have been reported, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
A 911 caller who reported the fire said they “briefly, verbally” checked if anyone was inside but did not get a response, according to dispatch records.
The caller, who identified themself as a neighbor, said it appeared the fire started on the second floor.
Flames could be seen coming from the roof as firefighters poured water onto the building. A large cloud of smoke was visible in the area due to the fire.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.
About the Author