Large new Ashley Furniture store planned for growing Troy area

TROY — Plans have been filed for a 35,000-square-foot Ashley Furniture retail store at 1831 Towne Park Drive, north of Ohio 41 and just west of Interstate 75.

A permit application for the new commercial building was filed Sept. 15 with the Miami County Department of Development by Ferguson Construction of Sidney.

The permit states the 35,488 square-foot project would cost around $3.6 million. The permit is under review, a building department employee said earlier this week. The project is by Goffena Furniture, an Ashley Furniture franchisee, of Sidney.

The showroom will cover 25,000 square feet, with remaining space used for warehouse, office and restrooms, according to a report on the project from the city of Troy planning and zoning office.

The report was submitted as part of request for a variance in city requirements for parking spaces with a project. While 69 parking stalls were required under code, the applicants sought a variance of 44 spaces. The variance request was supported by city staff and approved Sept. 19 by the Troy Board of Zoning Appeals.

Representatives of Goffena Furniture, which has had the furniture store in Sidney for more than 20 years, told the BZA that store has 20 parking spots, which are adequate for business.

The property is located behind Walmart along Towne Park Drive where a Texas Roadhouse was built last year and plans for construction of a SpringHill Suites by Marriott were confirmed recently.