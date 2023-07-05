Large police presence, call for officer assistance reported in Dayton

A large police presence has been reported and a call for officer assistance has been issued in the area of North Gettysburg Avenue and Hoover Avenue late Tuesday.

The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center confirmed that a signal 99, or an officer in need of assistance, was issued around midnight at a large disturbance in the 1000 block of N. Gettysburg Avenue.

Two hours earlier, Dayton police tweeted that there was a large police presence and road closures in the area and urged the public to avoid the area.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.