Large police presence reported in Dayton, public asked to avoid area

Updated 45 minutes ago
Dayton police asked the public to avoid part of South Gettysburg Avenue due to police activity Thursday afternoon.

South Gettysburg Road is closed in both directions near the 1700 block.

SWAT, Hostage Negotiation Team crews and approximately a dozen police cruisers were seen on the scene.

SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team crews responded to police activity reported in the 1700 block of South Gettysburg Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Dayton. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Initial reports indicated the police activity involved a stolen vehicle that fled from officers.

The vehicle may be connected to additional incidents near the Dayton Humane Society and the intersection of South Euclid Avenue and Germantown Street.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.

A large police presence was reported in the 1700 block of South Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton Thursday afternoon on Dec. 4, 2025. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

