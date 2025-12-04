Large police presence reported in Dayton, public asked to avoid area

Dayton police asked the public to avoid part of South Gettysburg Avenue due to police activity Thursday afternoon.
South Gettysburg Road is closed in both directions near the 1700 block.
SWAT, Hostage Negotiation Team crews and approximately a dozen police cruisers were seen on the scene.
Initial reports indicated the police activity involved a stolen vehicle that fled from officers.
The vehicle may be connected to additional incidents near the Dayton Humane Society and the intersection of South Euclid Avenue and Germantown Street.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.