Large police response, possible man with gun reported near UD campus Sunday

A large police presence was reported Sunday night near the University of Dayton campus following a report of a man with a gun.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received two 911 calls around 11:30 p.m. from people saying there was a man near Kiefaber Street with a gun.

One of the callers said she didn’t see the man, but a friend told her he lifted his shirt up and had a gun in his pocket, according to dispatch records.

Both 911 callers said they were hiding under vehicles.

“I just don’t want anyone to get hurt. There was a lot of chaos going on at this street and I think this should be stopped,” one of the callers said. “... I think police need to come and just clear it up. It’s too much.”

A dispatch log also indicated around 12:20 a.m. Monday a person in the 400 block of Kiefaber Street said there was a person at her house she wanted to leave but the person was refusing to go.

She added people were fighting, but said everyone was fine and then said the person was leaving, according to the dispatch log.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured during the incident or if anyone was taken into custody.

On Labor Day morning, trash, empty beer cans and liquor bottles still littered the street in the 400 block of Kiefaber.

As of early afternoon Monday, the University of Dayton and Dayton Police had not responded to requests for additional information.