Large restrooms, locker rooms at Wright State now gender specific due to new Ohio law

While the bill was extremely controversial when introduced, the Ohio Senate held no hearings on the bill. House Bill 183, a separate bill that would have accomplished the same goal, had multiple, hours-long hearings with people testifying both in opposition to and in favor of the bill.

S.B. 104 went into effect Wednesday and Wright State’s announcement came on Thursday, Feb. 27. Wright State is on spring break.

“As a result of this law, previously designated gender-neutral, multi-user restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, and shower rooms have been reassigned to gender-specific use,” said Matt Chaney, vice president for Inclusive Excellence. “In addition, all single-occupancy restrooms will now be labeled as family restrooms.”

The university stressed that these changes were made due to the recent change in Ohio law.

“Please be aware of these changes as you navigate our campus community,” Chaney said.

Under S.B. 104, schools are prohibited from knowingly permitting transgender girls from using the designated girls bathroom and transgender boys from using the designated boys bathroom. It allows students to prove their biological sex using their birth certificates.

S.B. 104 also forbids schools from creating specifically gender-neutral, multi-occupancy facilities, though it does allow single-occupancy gender-neutral bathrooms and facilities.

This portion of the bill, dubbed the “Protect All Students Act,” will also bars transgender girls from sharing overnight accommodations with cisgender girls, and vice versa.