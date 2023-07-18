Largest donation in Fenwick’s history funds new football field

FRANKLIN — While classes don’t start at Fenwick High School for another month, there was plenty of activity Monday on school grounds.

Several workers used bulldozers to excavate the football stadium’s grass field as Fenwick continues renovating the stadium with new synthetic turf, scoreboard and press box and improve drainage and fiber optics.

The project is being completely funded by a $2 million donation — the largest in school history — from philanthropists Chester and Stephanie Yeager, said Vanessa Mosley, director of advancement. The Yeagers have a son and a daughter who attend Fenwick.

Mosley said the Yeager gift has “already sparked interest from other funders.”

The football field, located in the Jerry Harkrader/John “Butch” Rossi Athletic Complex, will be called Yeager Field. Krusling Field was named after Fathers Julian and Lawrence Krusling, brothers who served as the school’s two principals. Once the name of the field is changed, the school will honor the Kruslings by naming its chapel after them, Mosley said.

Mosley said improving the sports facilities are important because many people believe “athletics are the front porch of your school.”

Yeager Field will be dedicated Oct. 6 when the Falcons host McNicholas in the homecoming game.

Fenwick Principal Blane Collison said the turf field will “greatly enhance the safety and playing experience” of the school’s student-athletes, and will reduce the impact inclement weather has on playing conditions.

This is the “first major” renovation to the school and football field that opened in 2004, Mosley said. The school moved to the East End from downtown Middletown where it opened in 1951. The school has started preparing for its 75th anniversary set for 2026, Mosley said.

The physical improvements to the facilities represent “a stake in the ground” and indicate the Catholic school is “going places,” she said.

The school is located on 66 acres on the east side of Interstate 75 and about half of the land is undeveloped, said Mosley, whose office has several renderings of possible future academic and athletic plans.

Since the field renovations are budgeted to cost less than $2 million, the remaining funds will be used to build a multi-use outdoor space located behind the cafeteria. It will be called Falcons Landing.

Fenwick has partnered with 1974 Fenwick graduate Jim Kleingers, founder and executive chairman of the Kleingers Group, Elevar Design Group, and The Motz Group for this project.

FENWICK TURF PROJECT INCLUDES

Demolition of existing drainage system.

Excavation and removal of asphalt around perimeter of field.

Excavation of grass field.

Installation of new drainage system.

Installation of new waterline.

Demolition of existing scoreboard.

New fence around perimeter of field.

Installation of new perimeter concrete curbing.

Installation of new synthetic turf.

Installation of new scoreboard.

SOURCE: Fenwick High School