Last case in Troy public park shooting: Trigger-man gets nine years in prison

TROY — A Columbus man who shot a man in the chest during a confrontation over a drug debt at a Troy public park pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted aggravated murder with a firearms specification and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Derrick Peeples, 27, was among several people indicted in the Aug. 24, 2022, shooting at City Park.

As part of a plea deal in Miami County Common Pleas Court, Peeples pleaded to attempted aggravated murder, felonious assault and conspiracy, while attorneys recommended seven years total in prison.

He said before sentencing that he took full responsibility for what occurred, and wanted to apologize.

Matthew Joseph, assistant county prosecutor, called the incident an “egregious crime” that occurred in a public place with others nearby.

Credit: Miami County Jail Credit: Miami County Jail

Judge Stacy Wall said that although fellow conspirators had talked about “roughing up” the victim because of the drug debt, Peeples ended up shooting him.

Wall sentenced Peeples to nine years, saying the additional time was warranted because he used a firearm in a public park while others were present.

“Not only did you shoot the victim, you put a lot of people at risk,” she said. Wall also cited his criminal record that included offenses of violence and firearms.

Peeples was the last of six people convicted in the City Park shooting. Courtney McCarel-Kraska of Troy pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated murder, and others pleaded guilty to charges including attempted felonious assault, attempted tampering with evidence and attempted aggravated trafficking in drugs.