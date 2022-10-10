Last chance for voter registration is Tuesday

More locally, residents will elect candidates to state legislative seats, at a time when state law on abortion is in flux and could be reset. And at the closest level to home, the election will decide judgeships and county leadership positions, plus a litany of local government and school tax levies that affect residents’ service levels and wallets.

Elections officials encourage residents to double-check their voter registration. People who remain registered, but have moved recently, must update their address by Tuesday night to avoid having to cast a provisional ballot.

Ohioans can check to see if they are registered at the secretary of state’s My Voter Information page via voteohio.gov. This tool will also show each voter’s voting precinct and polling location.

In addition to online and board of elections options, people can register to vote in person at libraries, public offices, driver’s license bureaus and public high schools. To register, you will need an Ohio driver’s license or state ID with number; name; date of birth; address; and last four digits of your Social Security number.

Tuesday’s deadline for registering to vote falls one day before the start of early voting and absentee voting by mail.

Residents can also print out an absentee ballot request through the Vote Ohio website. Ohio law doesn’t allow for submitting absentee ballot requests online or by email, but the document can be printed, filled out and mailed to your county board of elections.

Absentee ballots will be mailed starting Wednesday, when Ohio’s 28 days of early voting start. The later voters apply for a ballot, the later it’ll arrive. It’s important to note, those voting absentee will have to pay for postage. Mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 7 and received by the board of elections no later than 10 days after Election Day. Ballots can also be delivered in-person, but must arrive by the time polls close on Election Day. Each board will have a secure drop box for ballots.

In-person early voting will be available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, from Oct. 12 through Oct. 28; from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 through Nov. 4; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7. Polls will be open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Voters must bring with them to the polls an unexpired drivers license or state ID card, or mail such as a utility bill, paycheck, government check or bank statement showing your current address.