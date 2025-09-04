‘Laughter is the best medicine,’ local proctologist says about expanding into comedy

“I love making people laugh, and as they say, laughter is the best medicine,” Green said.

Growing up inspired

Green became interested in medicine when he was young, around 10 or 12 years old, he said.

When his family would visit his relatives in Iowa, he would spend time with his uncle, Herb, who was a family practitioner in a small town.

“He was the only family practitioner in the town at that time, and everyone loved him and knew him ... I saw how he helped people tremendously and that’s what has stuck with me my entire life. I knew then that’s what I wanted to do,” Green said.

Green worked at Young’s Jersey Dairy for 16 years, starting in middle school through his first year of medical school. He married a Young’s family member, Kelly, who works as Young’s CFO. They have three boys, who also worked at Young’s.

He attended Greenon High School, Wright State University and the Ohio University for medical school before doing his internship and proctology residency at Grandview Hospital in Dayton, now known as Kettering Health - Dayton, where he started his practice with his trainer, who eventually retired and Green took over.

Finding his niche while prioritizing family

While doing his internal medicine residency, Green wasn’t sure exactly what he wanted to do, so he spent time with his training physician, who was a practicing proctologist at Grandview. He enjoyed his time while on the proctology rotation because “he was not in the office or hospital all day seeing patients” and there was a mix of procedures, he said.

Green said he liked the lifestyle that came with practicing proctology, even though there are some emergencies, because once he was done for the day, the rest of the evenings and weekends were free to spend time with his family. While practicing, Green was able to coach for 17 years all three of his boys in soccer, baseball and basketball.

“When I initially decided for sure that medicine was something that I wanted to get into, I set a goal for myself to make sure that I had time for my family. I saw several comrades and even some of my trainers that had a very difficult time separating medicine from their family life. I did not want that, and proctology allowed for me to have this opportunity,” he said.

‘I love making people laugh’

As a board-certified proctologist, specializing in rectal surgery and colorectal endoscopy (colonoscopies), Green belongs to the Providence Medical Group and his practice is called Providence Proctology.

“I chose proctology because it involved doing procedures, which I enjoy, as well as seeing patients in the office, and giving me the family time that I wanted. Proctology also allows me to help people acutely and cure people from potential colon cancer,” he said.

About 16 to 17 years ago, Green branched out to Springfield with his practice. Now working in Dayton and Springfield areas, his main office is at 4403 State Route 725 in Bellbrook, suite B, and he has satellite offices in Huber Heights on Old Troy Pike and on the campus of Ohio Valley.

Kettering Health - Dayton, Kettering Health Washington Township (formerly Southview Medical Center), Soin Medical Center - Kettering Health, Dayton Gastroenterology Inc., Digestive Specialists in Huber Heights, Ohio Valley Medical center in Springfield and Gastro Health in Springfield.

When Green, who was always a prankster throughout his residency, initially started practicing proctology, he’d train residents and when they graduated, he’d “roast” them at his farm in front of his family, friends and nurses, he told the News-Sun.

“It was always a great time and then this essentially inspired me to take it to the stage,” he said. “I love making people laugh and enjoy writing my comedy. I have incorporated comedy along the lines of my practice, so you can imagine some of my material.”

Comedy shows

Green started doing comedy acts when his boys were in high school at Greenon. His first comedy show was in 2013 at the VFW in Enon, in which he had “a lot of positive response” and “knew then he would have to do it again,” he said.

All of the proceeds from his first couple shows went to Greenon High School sports programs.

Green held his last two comedy shows at the Courtyard Marriott in Springfield. He said he always tries to step it up each show with new material, adding props and had a live band this year.

Most of the proceeds collected at the July show Green donated to the Enon Relief food pantry

Green sold tickets for $20 each and collected $5,400 at the July show. After paying for some expenses, he donated $4,000 to that food bank.

“This show was awesome; I had a great time doing it. I couldn’t be happier the way things turned out ... everyone had great time, that’s what it all about,” he said.

It takes Green eight or nine months to write a show, so he’s already started to think about how he wants to make his next one even better.

“Because my chosen field of medicine is proctology, it gives me an endless supply of comedy and jokes. Anytime we talk about poop, farts, colonoscopies, and then turning other jokes around and making them deal with proctology is what I enjoy doing,” Green said, explaining he also creates nursery rhymes and rewrites current songs and commercials to relate them to proctology and bring them into his shows.

Green added his favorite comedian was Carrot Top, who is known for his prop comedy, and several of Green’s residents even got him tickets to see him in Dayton and Las Vegas. He now likes Dave Chappelle and would “love to get the opportunity” to perform at one of his places in Yellow Springs.