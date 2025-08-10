Law enforcement seize drugs from a Montgomery County major drug trafficking organization

Bricks of suspected drugs stacked on a table, according to FBI Cincinnati. Photo courtesy / FBI Cincinnati.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and FBI Cincinnati worked together to seize drugs from a major drug trafficking organization in Montgomery County.

The sheriff’s office Range Task Force along with the FBI seized 38 kilograms of fentanyl, other drugs, guns and cash, according to a post on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Additional details were not available.

