Law enforcement seize drugs from a Montgomery County major drug trafficking organization

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and FBI Cincinnati worked together to seize drugs from a major drug trafficking organization in Montgomery County.
The sheriff’s office Range Task Force along with the FBI seized 38 kilograms of fentanyl, other drugs, guns and cash, according to a post on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.
FBI Cincinnati and the @mcohiosheriff Range Task Force seized 38 kilograms of fentanyl, other drugs, guns, and cash from a major drug trafficking organization. We continue to target violent criminals and those pushing dangerous drugs into our communities. pic.twitter.com/LI912zWBbV— FBI Cincinnati (@FBICincinnati) August 9, 2025
Additional details were not available.
