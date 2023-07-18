Lebanon man accused of raping girl multiple times

A Lebanon man indicted for rape is accused of sexually assaulting a girl multiple times.

A Warren County grand jury indicted Taylor Brandon Lewis, 42, with 10 counts of rape, according to Warren County Common Pleas Court records.

The victim was younger than 13 at the time, said Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade, who is serving as a special prosecutor in the case.

Investigators believe there are five separate incidents that took place between March 1, 2021, and Jan. 31, 2022, Weade said. Lewis and the victim were known to each other.

Lebanon police opened an investigation after the victim and her mother reported the alleged rapes. He was arrested on June 2 and is being held in the Warren County Jail, according to booking records.

Lewis is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.