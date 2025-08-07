Lebanon teen dies in Kentucky crash

A Lebanon teenager was killed in a car crash last month in Maysville, Kentucky.
Gavin Wilson, 16, was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash in the early morning hours of July 26, Lebanon City Schools shared in a message to families.
He was about to enter his junior year and had planned to attend the Warren County Career Center.
