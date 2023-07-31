Legionella found at Fairmont HS; Kettering Schools moves music students, sports camps

KETTERING — The water supply at Fairmont High School tested positive for Legionella bacteria, days after a positive result was reported at an elementary school housing a summer childcare program.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we will be moving band and choir students to Trent Arena for water and restroom facilities,” said Principal Karyn Denslow in a newsletter emailed to high school families in the Kettering City School District.

Firebird summer sports camps were moved to Van Buren Middle School for the rest of the week, Denslow said.

Solid Blend Technologies Inc. will use “a hydrochlorination and disinfecting method with all water piping, building-wide,” the principal said. The company will then retest the water, with results expected in 48 hours, she said.

Legionella, which can cause pneumonia-like Legionnaires’ disease, was reported Thursday at John F. Kennedy Elementary School. The bacteria was found in a couple classroom sinks, Kettering City Schools Business Director Jeff Johnson said.

The school housed a summer childcare program. Although the program does not use building classrooms, Johnson said the childcare program was moved to the YMCA for the final two weeks as a “precautionary measure.”

Kettering began testing the water supply in school buildings July 12. Results are usually known 10 to 14 days after testing.

In June, initial testing of water samples at the fieldhouse at Fairmont High School’s Roush Stadium prompted the school district to close that facility. However, later tests came back negative and the fieldhouse is in use.