Letters to the editor: Gun study not needed; stop with the ‘F’ Word

Shootings are caused by people who benefit from shootings. Drug-related child gun deaths cause more people to vote for politicians who support gun control, most of whom are Democrats. Democratic politicians, including Tiburcio “Butch” Acosta, supply guns to trigger-happy drug dealers. The guns that Democrats supply to drug dealers can be illegally resold, over and over, until they wind up in the hands of robbers and school shooters.

The same letter writer complained that black people are more likely to be shot. That’s because killers usually kill people of the same race. Black people are four times as likely as whites to commit homicides. That’s true whether the weapon is a gun, knife, rope, club, or bare hands. So guns are not the problem. Too many black children are taught to settle disputes with violence, not discussions. A million new gun control laws won’t fix that.

Rex Tincher

Kettering

No need for the ‘F’ word

I am a 96-year-old former surgeon who enjoys reading the articles printed in the newspaper and magazines as well as many different genres of books. For most of my years of reading I enjoyed reading well crafted articles or stories without the use of the four letter word that starts with F…. Lately, however, I have encountered more of this word used when I feel another word could work just as well if not better. It is clearly becoming overused and lacks its shock value if it ever had any.

Years ago the use of the word by young people might end in tasting soap or having ones mouth smacked. Today it seems to come out of the mouth of babes. I personally “cringe” when I hear the word by young and old in mixed company. To me the word sounds so disrespectful and is used “mindlessly, inappropriately and abusively.” What is the worth or benefit of the use of this four letter word that starts with F?

Dr. Warren Kaebnick

Troy

Put money behind your candidate

Let us open up our checkbooks and donate to political candidates who will be on November’s ballot. Put your money where your mouth is. The dollars make a bigger difference now than they do in October or November.

With recent scandals behind him, the unelected but appointed senator, Mr. Husted, has promoted no fentanyl for kids, which has obvious appeal but little enforcement authority, has endorsed pollution in South Dakota, and has bragged about getting uranium enrichment to Ohio. He has opposed healthcare for Medicaid recipients, mostly kids, and has voted to reduce food benefits to the people at the bottom of our socioeconomic pyramid. Mr. Husted voted 100% with Trump-endorsed bills.

One might imagine that his opponent, the well-known Sherrod Brown, would have voted the opposite way from the Trump cultist. Mr. Brown’s platform includes more and better Ohio jobs, promotes fair trade deals, diminishing healthcare costs, and protecting workers while they are working and while they retire.

Who do you choose? Send that candidate some dollars to thank him for his public service, for 18-hour days, and for answering the phone 24x7 for crisis management.

D.J. Neyhart

Dayton

Time to dismantle intercollegiate sports

The prosecutor in this new scandal of fixing collegiate basketball games says it “represents: ‘A significant corruption of the integrity of sports.’” My question is what integrity?

Integrity in collegiate sports is as outdated as men’s fur coats and “23-skidoo.” First, there’s the ”Name, Image and Likeness" payments and transfer portals that are totally out of hand. Now, there’s this basketball scandal that further calls into question the wisdom of supporting collegiate sports.

Ohio State lost 31 players to the transfer portal but gained only 16. This amounts to a wholesale restructuring of the team. That’s absurd.

Players from neither UD nor Wright State are involved in the basketball scandal, but Eastern Michigan players may have been paid to throw the first half of their game with Wright State.

This must stop. And, of course, the problem is the money.

For years, it’s been evident most major-college sports programs are just a way station on the players’ way to the NBA or NFL.

For many colleges and universities, sports programs don’t make money, they cost money. These institutions face major funding cuts. Why should they (in my opinion) waste money on something as irrelevant as intercollegiate sports?

I’ve been told that intercollegiate sports are there as a sure way to get alumni to contribute. If that’s the case, the alumni have really cockeyed priorities.

It’s past time to dismantle intercollegiate sports, spend the money on the educational offerings of colleges and universities to support their supposed goal of educating our children.

Thom Moon

West Carrollton