Letters to the editor: LaRose caves to Trump administration

Twenty-nine red and blue states refused to comply and have open lawsuits against the Department of Justice. I’ve lived and voted in Ohio for more than 40 years and have found our state’s voting process lawful, convenient and trustworthy.

President Trump’s fervent mandate to pass the Save Act could, if passed, make voter registration more challenging and result in fewer voters being able to exert their constitutional right to vote. The Save Act would also prohibit mail-in voting.

Ohio needs leaders willing to fight for states’ rights.

Dion Makris

Centerville

Republicans can show leadership

Ohio businesses face a familiar challenge: finding the talent they need to grow.

Employers across the state compete for skilled workers, researchers, and entrepreneurs. Many come from abroad, bringing ideas, innovation, and investment to Ohio communities.

That is why legislation like Ohio House Bill 1 and Ohio Senate Bill 88 is so concerning.

The bills would restrict property ownership by individuals from countries labeled “foreign adversaries,” potentially forcing some to sell property or preventing others from investing in Ohio communities. Even critics within the legislature warn the proposals could weaken Ohio’s competitiveness and discourage investment.

Fortunately, both bills have stalled in committee. That pause reflects a growing recognition that advancing divisive immigration legislation in a midterm election year makes little political or economic sense.

Ohio voters expect their leaders to focus on strengthening the economy, not driving talent away. They also remember the names attached to legislation they believe is unfair. Republican lawmakers now have a chance to show leadership.

Ending HB1 and SB88 would send a clear message that legislation targeting legal immigrants has no place in Ohio — and that our state remains committed to growth, fairness, and opportunity.

Wess Miller

Springfield

Strengthening community with education

As families across our community watch every dollar, access to affordable services matters more than ever.

The new Student Clinic at 5 Star Salon Academy offers Dayton residents quality hair services at prices that fit tight budgets. Services are performed by students under the supervision of licensed instructors and include haircuts, shampoo and style treatments, silk presses, loc re-twists, braiding, and color services.

Prices typically range from $15 to $45 depending on the service. Seniors also receive up to 20 percent off every Thursday, making personal care more accessible for older adults on fixed incomes.

The clinic also provides students with valuable hands on experience working with real clients as they prepare for careers in the beauty industry. The academy recently launched Ohio’s first licensed braiding program, expanding opportunities for specialized training in natural hair care.

Programs like this show how local education and small businesses can work together to strengthen the community.

Sh’ron Henderson

Dayton

Underground railroad history inspiring

Our community of West Milton is proudly part of the history of the underground railroad. I found the article in the Dayton Daily News about the underground railroad to be very informative and inspiring.

There is a never-ending work to promote equality and understanding among the people of this country.

We are in dire need of inspiration during this troubling time.

Brenda M. Copeland

West Milton