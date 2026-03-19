Letters to the editor: Let’s defund the politicians

​Our rights were defended again in WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and the Middle East against foreign anti-American forces. Those veterans fought so our borders would be secure. Today, we see a generation that doesn’t have a clue about that cost. They scream for ‘no borders’ while law-abiding citizens are ignored and resources are diverted to those here illegally.

​It’s a slap in the face to veterans when corrupt politicians play games with our safety by withholding DHS funding. If they won’t fund our protection, we should defund the politicians. If we have to, the people should support DHS through donations ourselves.

​Furthermore, we see people trying to block ICE from doing the jobs they were hired to do. They claim to want to prevent ‘accidental deaths,’ but those deaths would never occur if people stopped interfering in lawful matters.

​My country is not up for grabs. Sovereignty matters. Our laws matter. It is time to Stand Up and Fight Back for the country our forefathers entrusted to us. We will not stay silent while our heritage is ignored. This is our home, this is our law, and we are fighting to keep it."

Gloria Jean McClain

West Chester Twp.

Give government more money and they will spend it

I grew up in a town in Connecticut where the amount of property tax was calculated by the value of the home and then adjusted by a mil rate to provide adequate funding for the town.

When the property values went up significantly, the mil rate went down keeping the property tax at a suitable level.

It seems here and now in Ohio, with large increases in property values, the property taxes have gone up and localities have more money than they need. It’s a windfall for them and they are taking advantage of it. This leads to unnecessary spending.

As an example, replacing school buildings just because you have the money to and not because they are no longer suitable is not a responsible use of tax money.

It’s not really a state issue, it’s a local issue. Local budgets have become overly inflated only because property values have gone up. Local politicians are to blame. If you give the government more money than it actually needs, it will spend it.

The real solution is to have a prudent government that does not waste money on unnecessary expenses and then only collects enough in taxes to do that.

Dan Makucecvich

Mad River Twp.

Keep the county jail in the city

They should use the 25 acres on the Cooper Energy site and leave the jail in the city of Springfield.

We don’t need the city dumping more of its problems on us in the township. The city has not done a very good job of managing its money from moving the pool way out to the north end to the high school because they said south was unfit.

After they bought up all those houses and property from East Street, Selma, Grand Avenue then after selling all that back at a loss to build a new school.

Don’t tell us how and when your going to spend our money.

Bill Leaver

Springfield