Letter’s to the editor: Marion’s knows customer service

And, Mary Sue Gmeiner ‘s response on Stephen Moore’s opinion on Dec. 27 and again today, Jan. 3 is appreciated too. He portrayed such an unrealistic picture of our economy. We don’t know if the inflation figure we are being given is accurate because the November 2025 figures were not available due to the shutdown?

A lot of us seniors will be living in the minus territory this year. As an example, with the Social Security raise of 2.8% it will be offset by a 5% rent increase and a 9.7% increase in Medicare Part B which covers doctors and hospitals plus dental and prescription drug increases. I do thank the DDN for publishing these letters, and giving us an opportunity to disagree and be heard.

Mary Copeland

Centerville

Marion’s knows how to do customer service

For years, we phone in our favorite pizza to the Beavercreek Marion’s. One of my two surviving children (we lost 2 children unexpectedly in the last 10 years) came up with our 2+ granddaughter Saturday. The granddaughter loves going to Marion’s and my wife phoned ahead for the large sausage pizza in the old oven.

Upon arrival, I went in ahead to pick up the pizza and grab a table. The young & patient cashier could not find our name on their pickup list and after several calm tries we simply agreed to order one. I say calm because at age 79 now, I have learned there are bigger problems in life to solve. So I said great, paid for a Large Peperoni Pizza old oven & they put a rush on it. Of course, I didn’t realize I had just ordered a Peperoni and NOT sausage, but that is how messed up my short-term memory is at times.

Now the blessing. My wife went up to pay for some drinks, the manager recognized her, walked up and said, “No Charge”. Too many times in this world today, everyone wants to turn a pebble into a stone. I want to thank Marion’s Beavercreek manager for helping this challenging world to become better, one day, one person at a time. He didn’t have to, but he did and in my diminishing world this was a true example of caring for others.

John Perkins

Beavercreek