Letters to the editor: Name calling and the real world

On Dec. 16, she accused Democrats of telling lies while ignoring the fact that the person in the White House has been documented in telling lies so many times that the total cannot be kept up with. This behavior is very regular and this is not a one-time thing.

This name-calling has no business being in featured columns, but this woman continues to stir the flames of hatred. Is that really what this newspaper wants? Other right-leaning writers do not do this. George Will, Jonah Goldberg, Stephen Moore, and others are examples of writers who should be in print.

I may not agree with everything they say, but they do not name call or bait those of us who are on the left. It is sad that you try to make me believe that she has many supporters who read the paper.

Yes, there always some, and many of them likely think that the killing of Rob Reiner, e.g., is just fine since he was a leftist. I implore you to stop carrying this hateful writer now.

Thomas W. Billing

Springfield

Columnist needs to look at real world

Stephen Moore’s column on Dec. 27 provided a rosy perspective on the performance of the current President, one I must disagree with.

First, Mr. Moore spoke of the U.S. being a country at peace. What I see is a country throwing its military might around the world as it assassinates alleged drug smugglers in the Caribbean, bombs supposed insurgents in Yemen, Somalia and Nigeria and supports the slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. We cannot call ourselves a country at peace and push the world into war.

Then there are our differing views of prosperity. It is true that many people are doing well. In fact, the rich are getting richer under the current administration. Tax cuts were extended at the expense of programs for the well-being of those living in poverty. For example, federal agencies declined to spend allocated funds on programs such as Head Start and heating assistance.

People on Social Security are looking at a 2.8% COLA for 2026, up from 2.5% in 2025. That doesn’t cover the need; it will be spent on increases to Medicare and Part B premiums, utilities, home and auto insurance, food and property taxes.

So many other concerns that don’t fit in a letter. Mr. Moore, come look at the real world.

Mary Sue Gmeiner

Dayton