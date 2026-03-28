Letters to the editor: Time to get rid of Secretary of Defense

For decades, his warnings were brushed aside as alarmist. Yet, as he noted during an address to the British Parliament, “It is an established fact that greed causes enmity to grow... This leads to cruelty, whether it is at the hands of merciless despots… or it is at the hands of an invading force.”

Our leaders failed to listen then, and we are paying the price now as the world teeters on the edge of unprecedented conflict. We must demand that our elected officials immediately shift their focus toward de-escalation and diplomacy before these long-ignored warnings become our tragic reality.

Mahmood Kauser

Imam, Fazl-e-Umar Mosque Dayton

It’s time to get rid of the Secretary of Defense

This is beyond ludicrous. An article in the Dayton Daily News March 25 edition from the New York Times stated the Pentagon is attempting to lure investment bankers to work for it, to invest “up to $200 billion in the next two years,” with the lure of “unmatched access to top-level government officials and privileged information flow — whatever you need, you can get.”

The article continues a quote from the recruiting presentation, “If you ever want to raise your own fund, you will gain access to fundraising channels that include royal families and foreign sovereign contacts.”

What on earth is the Pentagon, under the equally ludicrous Secretary Pete Hegseth, doing here? Why do they need to invest in companies and where did this $200 billion come from?

The Defense budget is already bloated beyond all understanding, funding Army weapons that don’t fire, VTOL aircraft that keep crahsing and Navy ships that don’t work. They should stick to their knitting, as my Grandmother always said. And, the presentation smacks of no less than insider trading not to mention treason if security information were used by the investment staff.

It’s time to get rid of such ridiculous ideas and an incompetent Secretary of Defense.

Thomas Moon

West Carrollton

Let’s stop flexing our muscles

Maybe I’m missing something, but Iran’s nuclear capability would seem to be a threat to its avowed enemy Israel rather than the US, and Israel has the capability and incentive to keep it on check. I can envision a crazed Iranian fanatic leader, perhaps on his way out, lobbing a nuclear weapon into Israel. But even if they had such a weapon they have no ICBM capability to reach the US. Let Israel handle it.

And the oil stymied at the Strait? We have our oil and can influence Venezuela’s oil. Europe is much more dependent on that waterway than we are. Let them handle it.

Stop flexing our muscles, threatening and posturing, and just get out of there.

David A. Shumway

West Carrollton