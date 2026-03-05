Letters to the editor: Trump made massive mistake with Iran; property taxes hurting us

Just like today, there were many factions vying for control/influence of the Iranian government. The Monarchists control the government, Militarists and police-controlled security and, in general, supported the Shah. Islamists advocated for an Islamic Republic. Bazarists (my word for Businessmen) were very influential, but many were not satisfied with their share of the country’s wealth.

Socialists protested the excesses of the “Shah’s Government” and had a significant following. Though distinct, these groups were not mutually exclusive. The majority of all groups were Shia Muslim. There were also additional layers of influence from the U.S., Europe, Russia, China, and Iran’s neighbors. In the end, the Islamists held sway because they were able to unify the opposition to the Shah. Accurate U.S. intelligence at that time, pre-Gulf War, and during the Afghanistan Conflict was woefully lacking. Intelligence, and/or the interpretation of intelligence, today appears to be off the mark.

The Iranian people are very nationalistic and proud. The same is true of those in the U.S., Ukraine, Russia, China, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Venezuela, etc. How would you react if your country were attacked?

Our government has too often utilized its military power in an attempt to influence the politics of other countries and to promote the business interests of the U.S. These actions resulted in death and destruction for both sides. Where we have been successful internationally is when we defended our country. For example, World Wars I and II (we were attacked). Also, when we provided aid for individuals in need (e.g., natural disaster) and helped individuals make progress to improve themselves and others (e.g., health and education).

A simplistic way of thinking about this is to base analysis and decisions on what is moral and “right.” How is attacking Iran moral or “right”?

Thomas P. Martin

Professor Emeritus, Wittenberg University

Some are more equal than most

We hear over and over from Donald Trump, Steven Miller, Noem, Homan that ICE and CBP are rounding up and deporting the “worst of the worst,” the rapists, murderers, criminals to MAGA.

But then we read about folks like Jaun Ariaga Reyers in Tuesday’s newspaper.

He came to the U.S., got a work permit, married, raised a family, paid his taxes, got his social security card, made his check-ins as required, obeyed the rules and now he is in danger of being deported. Why?

We read about American citizens arrested, detained even murdered for simply

I, and I hope I’m not the only that feels this way, am getting fed up with hearing from this administration, from the GOP that no one is above the law, that all are equal.

Yet the person in the White House has never faced one day in prison for his conviction on 34 felonies.

Nor has he paid one penny to satisfy his judgement of sexual abuse and defamation.

All equal under our laws? It seems some are more equal than most.

Jack Rowlands

Englewood

Government needs to cut spending

I live in Morrow County where we currently have eight bridges that have been closed indefinitely for over 25 years. Where is the collected gas taxes going?

In 1997, Ohio was ordered to pay for schools, not my property, I add a chicken pen on my property and its an improvement and the county raises my taxes.

The State of Ohio wants a coliseum built in Cleveland and Columbus convention wants $100 million for improvements. I think it’s time for the state to cut spending. They will find the money.

Daniel Ferguson

Mt. Gilead

Property taxes a heavy burden

The model for generating resources through property taxes and funding activities needed at the county level has to be revisited.

As a retired person with pension that does not keep up with inflation and with steep healthcare needs, I find property taxes a heavy burden.

We do not get corresponding services for the high property taxes we pay. This needs to be fixed.

Dr. Subramania Sritharan

Beavercreek

DeWine should veto SB63

The Ohio House recently passed SB63, a preemptive ban on Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) in Ohio. The bill will soon arrive at Governor DeWine’s desk for his signature.

DeWine should ask himself the following questions about it. Did Ohio citizens ask for it? Is there credible evidence that the State Legislature knows more about local elections than the cities themselves?

If RCV has the flaws that its detractors claim, then why has Australia used it successfully for more than 100 years? Why have Maine and Alaska chosen to use it for their federal elections? Doesn’t this bill violate the Home Rule provision of the Ohio Constitution?

If a city wants to use RCV, let them. Governor DeWine should recognize this bill as an unnecessary big-brother overreach and veto it.

John C. Anderson

Columbus