Letters to the editor: Trump putting tilt on balance of power; do something about property taxes

The judicial is most powerful, effective, and best balanced with nine considered opinions and civilized debate (except maybe two appointees who’s opinions seem automatic).

The legislative is less powerful and less effective because it has 435 different opinions and is either chaotic or paralyzed.

But the executive consists of a single voice, a single opinion allowing no debate, and is therefore supremely effective and powerful.

I put my faith in the Supreme Court; even with two sycophants it seems to have the constitution and the common sense to keep any one branch from total domination.

David A. Shumway

West Carrollton

What is human cost to immigrant removals?

The immigration removal has been in the news for months. What is the human cost? What is the financial cost?

All of us in the U.S. are feeling insecure, whether immigrations or birthright Americans, whether white or Asian or Hispanic, or of African descent. That means our mental health is being affected.

For each person apprehended whether justified or not, there are costs:

How many ICE or law enforcement did it take to “capture” one person on that? So what was the cost of doing that to one person?

How much loss by the employer of this person apprehended . . . so that his job is without a person to do it?

How much expense will the community have to shoulder to address the needs of the apprehended person’s family? Foster care? Community resources? Government responses through agencies or the court?

I cannot see that the “capture” of one immigrant is cost-effective . . . . but let’s do the numbers.

And what is the cost to the United State’s reputation?

And what is the damage done to our constitutional system?

And to the values that we expound?

Carol J. Holm

Dayton

Iran/U.S. conflict has been brewing for decades

One thing most Americans don’t understand is that the conflict between the U.S. and Iran didn’t just come out of the blue in 1979. No, it was already a quarter of a century old at the time—and it was the U.S. that started it.

Back in 1953, Iran was a democracy—it had a democratically elected government and the Shah was little more than a figurehead. But in the midst of the Cold War what the US really wanted was a reliable source of cheap oil, and it was felt that a monarch who had been put in power with the help of the US (and Great Britain, which was also involved) would be more likely to deliver that than a democratic government.

So, the CIA provided critical support for a successful coup to overthrow the democratic government and install the Shah as an absolute monarch. For all our talk of being the champion of democracy, we cared more about cheap oil for ourselves than democracy for the Iranian people. That is where the anger of the Iranian people towards the U.S. got started.

The Shah was an increasingly unpopular ruler, leading to a revolution in 1979 and the establishment of the current Islamic Republic. It was not until 2013 that the U.S. officially acknowledged its role in the 1953 coup. Iran would not be the chronic source of violence, repression and instability that it is if the U.S. had not intervened in that country’s internal affairs 74 years ago.

Ron Rodenburg

Centerville

GOP lawmakers now have a chance to show leadership

Ohio businesses face a familiar challenge: finding the talent they need to grow.

Employers across the state compete for skilled workers, researchers, and entrepreneurs. Many come from abroad, bringing ideas, innovation, and investment to Ohio communities.

That is why legislation like Ohio House Bill 1 and Ohio Senate Bill 88 is so concerning.

The bills would restrict property ownership by individuals from countries labeled “foreign adversaries,” potentially forcing some to sell property or preventing others from investing in Ohio communities. Even critics within the legislature warn the proposals could weaken Ohio’s competitiveness and discourage investment.

Fortunately, both bills have stalled in committee. That pause reflects a growing recognition that advancing divisive immigration legislation in a midterm election year makes little political or economic sense.

Ohio voters expect their leaders to focus on strengthening the economy, not driving talent away. They also remember the names attached to legislation they believe is unfair.

Republican lawmakers now have a chance to show leadership. Ending HB1 and SB88 would send a clear message that legislation targeting legal immigrants has no place in Ohio — and that our state remains committed to growth, fairness, and opportunity.

Wessley Miller

Springfield

Foreign policy should be transparent

As a Dayton resident and the Imam of the historic Fazl-i-Umar Mosque, I feel compelled to share a warning regarding the narrative that the West is a neutral arbiter in the Middle East.

The World Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, warned on March 6 that major powers have “always been deceiving us... saying we will make an agreement for peace,” while their true intent was to dominate resources.

We see this now as economies shatter and innocent lives are lost. Dayton residents should be wary of foreign entanglements that promise security but deliver only instability and inflation. We must demand a foreign policy that is transparent and just, not deceptive and predatory.

Mahmood Kauser

Imam, Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Dayton