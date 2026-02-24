Life Time plans to open in former Five Seasons Family Sports Club

The center will be a 114,000‑square‑foot athletic country club featuring indoor and outdoor pools, indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, multiple dedicated group fitness studios including a new core, tone, reform format, group training spaces, dressing rooms with steam rooms and saunas, a Kids Academy and more, the spokesman said.

Pricing is still being finalized. Membership presales are expected to begin this summer.

Five Seasons Family Sports Club closed in April 2025 after more than 20 years of operation at the location when its parent company Corporex made a strategic decision to convert itself into an investment firm as opposed to a “ground up builder.”

That year, Life Time purchased the four Five Seasons locations in Ohio and Illinois, including the Clyo Road location.

Life Time announced at the time of the acquisition that locations in Cincinnati and Illinois would be reopened under the Life Time name. No announcement was made about the Clyo Road location until this month.

Life Time operates more than 185, 100,000+-square-foot athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1992, they offer high-end, family-friendly amenities including luxury fitness equipment, yoga and studio classes, indoor and outdoor pools, and cafes.