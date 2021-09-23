Link Dayton bike-share adds new stations

“We hope to see even more adoption of the Link system this fall with the additional locations,” she said.

Caption Laura Estandia, executive director of Bike Miami Valley, shows off one of Link Dayton Bike Share’s new electric bikes. eLink, the new electric-assisted bikes, will debut this spring. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Link currently has 37 hubs that serve about 3,500 unique users annually.

The program already expanded its bike-hub network earlier this year, adding seven new stations at Deeds Point, Welcome Park, the OneFifteen treatment center, East Dayton and downtown.

UD was one of the founding sponsors of the program.

“Link has been a great resource for our students to help them get to class, and we look forward to encouraging students to use the bikes to get to The Hub at the Dayton Arcade,” said UD President Eric Spina.