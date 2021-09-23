dayton-daily-news logo
X

Link Dayton bike-share adds new stations

A new Link bike hub at East Fourth Street and Huffman Avenue in East Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
Caption
A new Link bike hub at East Fourth Street and Huffman Avenue in East Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Local News
By Cornelius Frolik
1 hour ago

Dayton’s bike-share program will add three new bike stations at the University of Dayton, whose students account for a significant part of the program’s ridership.

UD’s campus already has five bike hubs, but the new ones will open at Fitz Hall, the Brook Center and at 1401 S. Main St.

Link Dayton Bike Share has done a soft launch of its new bike system. Bikes are available to rent all across Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
Caption
Link Dayton Bike Share has done a soft launch of its new bike system. Bikes are available to rent all across Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Link stations already are installed at Brown Street, near Caldwell apartments, and the University Shops, RecPlex, Roesch Library and Alumni Hall.

UD students usually make up about one-quarter of Link’s ridership, at least pre-COVID-19, and an overwhelming majority of students said they take more trips if the bike-share program expanded its network on hubs, said Bike Miami Valley Executive Director Laura Estandia.

“We hope to see even more adoption of the Link system this fall with the additional locations,” she said.

Laura Estandia, executive director of Bike Miami Valley, shows off one of Link Dayton Bike Share’s new electric bikes. eLink, the new electric-assisted bikes, will debut this spring. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
Caption
Laura Estandia, executive director of Bike Miami Valley, shows off one of Link Dayton Bike Share’s new electric bikes. eLink, the new electric-assisted bikes, will debut this spring. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Link currently has 37 hubs that serve about 3,500 unique users annually.

The program already expanded its bike-hub network earlier this year, adding seven new stations at Deeds Point, Welcome Park, the OneFifteen treatment center, East Dayton and downtown.

UD was one of the founding sponsors of the program.

“Link has been a great resource for our students to help them get to class, and we look forward to encouraging students to use the bikes to get to The Hub at the Dayton Arcade,” said UD President Eric Spina.

In Other News
1
Yellow Springs makes internet a public utility
2
Wayne High School briefly on lockdown due to external threat
3
Ohio reports more than 7,000 daily COVID cases for first time since...
4
DeWine announces Vax-2-School scholarship program for Ohioans ages...
5
Rain totals: How much did your community get?
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top