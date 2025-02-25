List: 2025 fish fry events in Montgomery, Miami, Greene and Warren counties

Lenten fish fry events are planned throughout the region. Here are some local fish fries:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
- Dayton: Antioch Shrine, 5:30-8 p.m. Fridays, March 7-April 11 at 107 E. 1st St. There will be live music, split-the-pot, and raffles. 937-461-4740
- Dayton: Carroll High School St. Pat’s Irish Fish Fry, 6 p.m. to midnight March 7 at 4524 Linden Ave. For 21 and older. Carry-out available from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Advance tickets must be purchased by March 6 at carrollhs.org/stpatsfest for carryout.
- Dayton: Chaminade Julienne’s Blue Green Fish Fry, carry out available from 5-5:30 p.m., dine-in 6-11 p.m. March 15 at 505 S. Ludlow St. Presale $22, door $26, carry out $15. Must be 21 to attend. cjeagles.org/event/cj-fish-fry/
- Dayton: Holy Trinity, March 7. Carry out from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Eat-in from 6-8:30 p.m. Games from 7-11 p.m. at 266 Bainbridge St. Eat-in is for 21 and older.
- Kettering: Ascension, April 4. Carry-out from 4:30-5:30 p.m., dine-in 6-8 p.m. at 2025 Woodman Drive.
- Kettering: St. Charles Borromeo School, March 21. 6-11 p.m. Drive-thru $15, presale $20, day of event $25
MIAMI COUNTY
- Piqua: St. Mary, 5-7 p.m. Fridays, March 7-April 11 at 528 Broadway St.
- West Milton: Church of the Transfiguration, 6-9 p.m. March 7. Games until 9 p.m. at 942 S. Miami St.
WARREN COUNTY
- Lebanon: St. Francis de Sales Council #14408, 5-7 p.m. Fridays, March 7-April 11 at 20 DeSales Ave.
- Morrow: St. Philip the Apostle - K of C St. Malachy Council 5128, 5-7 p.m. Fridays, March 7-April 11, at 944 E. U.S. 22 & 3.
- Mason: St. Susanna Catholic Church, 5-8 p.m. Fridays, March 7-April 11 at 500 N. Reading Road.
- Waynesville: St. Augustine K of C #17092, 4:30-7:30 p.m. March 7 at 5715 Lytle Road.
GREENE COUNTY
- Xenia: St. Brigid, carry-out from 4:30-6 p.m. Dine-in from 6-11 at 312 Fairgrounds Road.
