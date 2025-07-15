LISTEN: Man reports 7-year-old Dayton boy missing: ‘A tattooed man, he just ran away with my baby’

The call lasted for more than eight minutes, and the dispatch log noted Kendrick was intoxicated. He can be heard slurring his words on the call.

Credit: Source: Montgomery County Regional Dispatch

“A tattooed man, he just ran away with my baby,” Kendrick said. “This is important. A person with a tattooed faced. He took my baby.”

Kendrick claimed the person who took the boy was someone he had helped in the past, according to the 911 call. He said the man punched him and took Creachbaum.

“Go find him because I need my son back,” he said.

Shortly before the call ended the dispatcher asked Kendrick what he was wearing.

“Why are you trying to identify me like I’m involved?” Kendrick asked.

“You’re trying to identify the person that’s doing something wrong,” he said. “I’m not doing nothing wrong.”

Less than an hour after Kendrick called 911, the dispatch log was updated to say Creachbaum was missing, but there was no indication he was taken.

Dayton police found remains believed to be Creachbaum later that day on McClure Street near U.S. 35.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is working to officially confirm the identity.

Kendrick is facing three counts of tampering with evidence and one count of gross abuse of a corpse in Dayton Municipal Court.

His bond was set at $2 million on Tuesday.

According to court records, Kendrick told police during an interview that he punched, struck and shoved Creachbaum the day before he died.

The boy reportedly died in May while his mother in the hospital.

She told police she never saw Creachbaum after she came home and Kendrick told her the boy died from natural causes, according to court documents.

Kendrick allegedly kept the boy’s body in the house and put it in a deep freezer when it started to smell.

He put the boy in a suitcase and left him in a grass field, according to court records.

A few weeks later he returned and put the bones in a bag, which he left in the 100 block of McClure Street, according to court documents.

Creachbaum’s mother was arrested Monday morning on preliminary failure to notify of a death and obstructing justice charges. She has not been formally charged as of Tuesday morning.