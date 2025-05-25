LIVE UPDATES: Committee sessions resume Sunday

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly is in Dayton for its spring session, which is causing a lot of changes downtown. Here are things to know about Sunday.
NATO releases statement on what it intends to accomplish in Dayton
The organization released its most detailed statement Saturday on what its Parliamentary Assembly is trying to accomplish in Dayton.
The gathering in Dayton, which ends Monday, is aiming to create policy recommendations for NATO leaders planning to meet June 24 to June 26 for a summit in The Hague, Netherlands, “to set the Alliance’s future path,” the alliance said.
• What NATO is trying to accomplish in Dayton
THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT NATO
• Public forum panels you can attend during the Parliamentary Assembly
• How you can follow what’s going on downtown
• Downtown transformed in 24 hours for assembly safety
• Biltmore Towers seniors and disabled residents worry about NATO security issues
• What you need to know about the Dayton NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly
About the Author