LIVE UPDATES: NATO delegates explore Dayton ahead of event

NATO PA members in town

Representatives from NATO member countries are in Dayton and exploring the city ahead of opening ceremonies Friday.

“It’s a pleasure to be here,” said Nick Beach, a clerk with the U.K. House of Commons and advisor to the NATO PA president, interviewed while strolling a downtown sidewalk Wednesday afternoon.

Beach said he was aware of Dayton as home of the Wright brothers and the Dayton Peace Accords, which he called “obviously a decisive moment in recent history.” And he has worked with Dayton’s Congressman Mike Turner, head of the U.S. delegation to the NATO PA, who he called “a fine ambassador for your city.”

Beach, who is from London, said he is looking forward to trying area restaurants and visiting the Dayton Dragons baseball stadium.

“We’ve got a meeting in the baseball stadium. I like baseball very much. I’m a cricketer in England, and it’s the closest game to cricket … so I very much look forward to finding out a little bit about how baseball is played in this part of the world.”

THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT NATO

• Public forum panels you can attend during the Parliamentary Assembly

• How you can follow what’s going on downtown

• Downtown transformed in 24 hours for assembly safety

• Biltmore Towers seniors and disabled residents worry about NATO security issues

• What you need to know about the Dayton NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly

• What you need to know to get around downtown