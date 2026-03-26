Local abortions decrease nearly 28% in 2025 over 2024, state report says

“As Dayton Right to Life has reported for several years, our state has increasingly become an abortion destination for women traveling from as far away as Georgia and Florida,” Dayton Right to Life’s newsletter reads.

The Ohio Department of Health’s annual Induced Abortions in Ohio Report — which was previously released in October but due to changes in state law, it was released this month — comes after the state recently started releasing monthly reports with preliminary abortion numbers.

The number of abortions that took place in Montgomery that were reported in October was 946 compared to 228 in September, the Dayton Daily News previously reported, based off of those new reports.

While the month-to-month preliminary figures showed abortions increasing by four times as much in the region then, the 2025 total numbers in the region showed a nearly 28% decrease in abortions compared to 2024.

The figures reported in October appear to represent more than a quarter of all of last year’s reported abortions in Montgomery County, which were 2,508 in 2025 compared to 3,464 in 2024, according to ODH.

Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region, which now operates the Planned Parenthood - Dayton Surgical Center, previously known as the Women’s Med Center of Dayton, had an adjustment period at the beginning of 2025 where the Dayton facility was not operating a full schedule as Planned Parenthood transitioned to the new facility and new team, a spokesperson said.

The monthly figures are only preliminary numbers based on when the data was reported to the state, according to ODH, so those abortions could have taken place at a different time in 2025 and weren’t reported until October.

As the monthly figures are dependent on when they get reported to the state, there can be wide variations from month to month, according to ODH.

Only figures in the yearly report are considered final, according to ODH, which also reported there were 25,135 that took place in all of Ohio last year, up from 21,829 in 2024.

“The individual and cumulative magnitude of these statistics should not be overlooked,” said Carrie Snyder, executive director of Ohio Right to Life.

This represents a 15% increase in induced pregnancy terminations from 2024 to 2025, according to ODH’s report, which stated this increase was primarily due to telehealth prescriptions provided to Ohio residents.

Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region also continues to see a number of patients traveling to the Dayton facility to receive an abortion due to numerous other states with strict abortion laws.

“One major trend we’re seeing overall is an increase in out-of-state patients. As people in other states need care, they have no choice but to travel hundreds, sometimes even thousands, of miles to access abortion,” a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region said.

As a point of reference, in 2024, 41% of Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio Region’s Cincinnati Surgical Center patients were from out of state; in 2025, more than 50% of Cincinnati Surgical Center patients were coming from outside of the Ohio, according to the organization.

For a breakdown of where states stand, according to KFF, a nonprofit health policy and news organization, there are:

13 states where abortion is banned. Seven states with a gestational limit between six and 12 weeks since the last menstrual period of the person. Four states with a gestational limit between 18 and 22 weeks since the last menstrual period. 17 states with gestational limit at or near viability for the fetus. Nine states with no gestational limit.

Due to Ohio’s constitutional amendment that protects access to abortion, the state falls into the third category. Three neighboring states ban abortion altogether, and they include Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

While the number of abortions taking place in Ohio has fluctuated over the years, the figures have been mostly on a steady decline since the 1980s when Ohio reported more than 45,000 abortions in 1982.

Statewide abortion statistics for 2025, according to the Ohio Department of Health: