Local farmers market closing its doors this month after more than two years

“Be sure to come by and get your holiday gifts and take advantage of the many discounts in the store,” the business said via the post. “Be sure to follow us on Facebook to keep up with our adventures and to directly order your honey and other ORB favorites.”

The business said it is home to more than 30 small businesses under one roof.

“We decided to close the storefront due to some unexpected life events we experienced over the summer,” said Ron Schneider, who owns Ohio Red Barn with his wife, Mitzi. “We are keeping the business but selling the building.”

The business offers a variety of goods and services, including baked goods, BBQ rubs, beard balms and oils, birdhouses and feeders, candied nuts, candles, candy, and caramel popcorn.

Explore Miamisburg eyes summer opening for public pool following revamp

The market also features coffee, crafts, gift cards and baskets, honey products, hot sauces, jewelry, knitting supplies, macrame, and maple, raspberry, and blueberry syrups.

Additional offerings include notary services, paintings, pancake mixes, party balloons, pet treats and clothing, quilts, seasonings, smoked salts, soaps, stationery, teas, wood products and seasonal items.

Ohio Red Barn also said anyone interested in leasing the retail space or purchasing the building should contact its owners via private message.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.