Local Focus: Events going on in the community

Library to host financial aid letter workshop

The Dayton Metro Library will host Jumpstart: Understanding Financial Letters, a program designed to help students and families make sense of financial aid communications.

A college access coordinator from the Montgomery County Educational Service Center will lead the program, providing information and examples to help participants understand financial aid letters and offers. Time will be allotted for questions. Patrons may bring their own financial aid letters, but it is not required. Registration is strongly encouraged.

A program will be from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday at the Northwest Branch, 2410 Philadelphia Drive; and 4:30-5:45 p.m. March 25 at West Carrollton Branch, 300 E. Central Ave.

For more information and to register, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call 937-463-2665.

Library welcomes expert on violence and Black women

Dayton Metro Library continues its fifth annual Social Justice Speaker Series with “Damn, America: Violence, Black Women, and the Struggle for Justice,” from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Trotwood Branch, 855 E. Main St.

Featured guest Treva Lindsey will discuss her most recent book, American Goddam: Violence, Black Women, and the Struggle for Justice.

A book signing will follow the program. Adults and teens are welcome. Registration is not required.

For more information about Lindsey and upcoming Social Justice Speakers, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org/SocialJustice or call 937-463-2665.

MetroParks Rangers adopt Ohio Blue Envelope program to support neurodivergent drivers

Five Rivers MetroParks Rangers are now participating in the Ohio Blue Envelope Program, a free, voluntary program that helps drivers with communication-related challenges, from autism spectrum disorder to dementia, during traffic stops. The goal of the Ohio Blue Envelope program is to foster a sense of understanding and safety for affected drivers.

Drivers who wish to participate can pick up an official envelope, in which they can place important driver documentation, including a driver’s license, registration, insurance information and emergency contacts. The envelope can be filled out with the driver’s name, contact information, and other important notes.

Envelopes also include a guide for use, a wallet-sized card for expedited use and a car decal, which indicates to law enforcement that the driver of the vehicle participates in the Ohio Blue Envelope Program.

During a traffic stop, drivers or passengers can hand the envelope to law enforcement, which helps reduce anxiety, improve communication, and minimize potential escalation.

MetroParks Ranger Doug Wilson heard about The Ohio Blue Envelope program and reached out to local law enforcement agencies and the Montgomery County Board of Disabilities to learn more. A law enforcement professional for 23 years, Wilson understands that many people experience anxiety when encountering law enforcement, which can affect their ability to communicate.

The Ohio Blue Envelope Program envelopes are available to the public at no cost and can be picked up at Five Rivers MetroParks’ Main Office, 409 E. Monument Ave, Third Floor or the Montgomery County Board of Disabilities.

The Blue Envelope Program was created in 2020 by the Connecticut Chiefs Association and has since been adopted by law enforcement agencies across the country, including 74 counties in Ohio. MetroParks Rangers are among the first park law enforcement in the region to adopt the program.

GERMANTOWN

Valley View Schools gets $15K grant

Valley View received a $15,000 STEM grant from the Toshiba America Foundation. These funds will support the “From Curiosity to Career: Real-World STEM for Middle Schoolers” project led by STEM teacher Jill Weaver.

“From Curiosity to Career: Real-World STEM for Middle Schoolers” is an immersive Moon/Mars Analog Mission designed to serve all STEM students in grades 6–8 at Valley View Middle School.

This project transforms the classroom into a simulated extraterrestrial research environment where students take on authentic roles as aerospace engineers, robotics specialists, biomedical researchers and life scientists.

The goal is to deepen scientific understanding, strengthen engineering design and technical documentation skills, and expand awareness of future STEM career pathways.

COUNTY

County hosts inaugural local foods conference

Montgomery County welcomed farmers, institutional buyers and community partners Feb. 24 for the Inaugural Montgomery County Local Foods Conference at the Calumet Center in Dayton, a day dedicated to strengthening the region’s food system.

The free event brought together participants from across the Miami Valley, connecting farmers with the stores, restaurants, schools, hospitals and other institutions that purchase local food. Hosted in partnership with the Montgomery County Office of Strategic Initiatives, the Montgomery County Food Equity Coalition and The Ohio State University Extension, the conference focused on building a stronger, more resilient regional food system, one that improves food access while creating economic opportunity for local farmers.

For more information about the Montgomery County Food Equity Coalition, go to mcohio.org.

GREENE COUNTY

BEAVERCREEK

Beavercreek Schools accepting nominations for awards

Beavercreek City Schools is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Outstanding Educator Award and Outstanding Classified Staff Member Award.

These awards recognize educators and classified support staff members who inspire students and fellow staff to aim higher, try harder, and achieve more. Nominees should demonstrate high expectations for themselves and others, exemplify school spirit, and make a meaningful impact within their school community.

Nominations will be accepted from February 13 through March 10. Anyone in the community can make a nomination. Award recipients will be announced in April and formally recognized at an awards ceremony on May 7.

Nomination forms and award criteria are available online at www.gocreek.org.

BELLBROOK

Historical society to meet March 16

The Bellbrook Historical Society will host its next talk in the 2025/2026 Lecture Series March 16 entitled: “Inventing Prosperity: Dayton’s Legacy of Innovation and Economic Growth.” The talk will be presented by Toni Overholser, who is the Director of Projects for the Dayton Development Coalition. She will be discussing Dayton’s economic history as well as current efforts that are underway to grow and innovate the local business environment.

All talks are free to the public and start at 7 p.m. at the Bellbrook Presbyterian Church,72 W Franklin St. Use the parking spaces at the back entrance located behind the church.

FAIRBORN

City Schools hires new director of curriculum

Chad Lensman was approved as the next director of Curriculum and Instruction for Fairborn City Schools at the February Fairborn Board of Education meeting. Lensman will begin his new role with Fairborn on Aug. 1, and will be taking the position held by Sue Brackenhoff, who plans to retire.

An experienced educational leader with more than a decade of progressive leadership, Chad Lensman currently serves as superintendent of Graham Local Schools.

Land trust annual meeting March 19

B-W Greenway Community Land Trust’s 25th annual meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. March 19 at Fairborn Senior Center, 325 N. 3rd St.

The evening will include Donnie Knight’s presentation “Fundamentals of Wetland Restoration,” Green Heart Award, State of the Trust, and more.

Donnie is a Fish and Wildlife Biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and has worked since 2010 through the Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program to restore habitats across southwest Ohio. He partners with private landowners to improve conservation outcomes across 34 counties, supporting healthier rivers, wetlands, and floodplains.

Much of Donnie’s work focuses on river and stream restoration, including improving floodplain function and reconnecting rivers to adjacent wetlands and side channels. His projects also include fish passage improvements such as barrier removal and modification efforts that closely align with B-W Greenway’s mission to protect and restore natural landscapes.

Donnie is also involved in native fish reintroductions, American eelgrass restoration, and freshwater mussel recovery. In his upcoming presentation, he will share examples of these projects and discuss how he identifies wetlands that are strong candidates for restoration, a topic of particular interest to B-W Greenway and its conservation efforts.

For more information, go to bwgreenway.org.

MIAMI COUNTY

TROY

Deeply Rooted Landscapes to host Native Plant Conference

Deeply Rooted Landscapes will host its inaugural native plant conference, the Your Yard Is Habitat Conference, June 6 at Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road.

There will be a public plant and artisan sale from 12:30-4:30 p.m. June 7.

The Your Yard Is Habitat Conference is an educational weekend focused on native plants, residential landscapes, and the connections between people and wildlife. Hosted by Deeply Rooted Landscapes in partnership with Brukner Nature Center, the conference brings together gardeners, nature lovers, educators, and curious neighbors for learning, conversation, and community.

Programs explore why native plants matter to birds, insects, and other wildlife and how small, thoughtful changes in our yards can create meaningful habitat close to home.

This conference is designed for anyone who cares about the living world outside their door, whether they are just getting started or have been gardening for years. Featured speakers include Master Gardener Maura Boesch; garden designer Courtney Denning; Grace Dietsch, Director of Conservation for Five Rivers MetroParks; Chris Kline, of Butterfly Ridge; Terry Lavy, of The Conservationist; and Jason Sullivan, crew leader for Kettering Parks and Recreation.

Brukner Nature Center is a nonprofit wildlife education and rehabilitation organization featuring indoor and outdoor exhibits, six miles of nature trails, and woodland, wetland, and prairie habitats. The site is home to more than 50 wildlife ambassadors and offers year-round educational programming for all ages.

Tickets are required for the June 6 programming and are available online at deeplyrootedlandscapes.com.

WARREN COUNTY

LEBANON

Library loan period returning to 14 days

The Lebanon Public Library has reopened the Main Floor renovation. The library will be be returning to the standard 14-day loan period for physical materials, including books, puzzles, board games and kits.

For more information, go to lebanonlibrary.org.

HOW TO SEND INFO

