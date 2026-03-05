Local Focus: Events going on in the community

Art gallery features Cheryl Reynolds through March

The Centerville Art Gallery will feature the work of artist Cheryl Reynolds through the month of March. The exhibit may be viewed 24 hours a day at the Centerville Police Dept., 155 W. Spring Valley Road.

Cheryl will host a public reception from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Centerville Police Dept. Community members are invited to attend, meet the artist and experience the exhibit firsthand.

For more information, call 937-433-7151 or visit centervilleohio.gov.

DAYTON

Foundation named new senior fellows

The Charles F. Kettering Foundation announced the appointments of Ruth Ben-Ghiat, William Kristol and Timothy Snyder as senior fellows, further expanding the foundation’s roster of leading democracy thinkers and practitioners drawn from across the political spectrum with distinguished careers in public service, civil society, law, journalism and the academy.

Teddy Bear clinic helps kids turn doctor fears into brave moments

For many children, a trip to the doctor can feel overwhelming. The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery is turning that fear into familiarity, by letting teddy bears go first from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

During the museum’s free Teddy Bear Clinic, children are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal for a special check-up performed by Veterinarian Dr. Staab. In a gentle, playful setting, kids can watch as their beloved plush companion gets an “exam,” complete with listening to heartbeats, checking ears, vaccinations against nightmares and making sure everything looks healthy. Volunteers from the Dayton Sewing Collective will also be on-site to provide small cosmetic repairs, such as stitching loose seams or fixing minor tears, helping well-loved stuffed animals feel refreshed. Repairs are limited to small cosmetic fixes and are first-come, first-served.

By seeing their own toy cared for in a safe and friendly environment, children gain a better understanding of what happens during medical visits and often feel more confident about their own appointments.

Other partners for the event include: Dayton Children’s will be showcasing real x-rays for kids to look at in their exhibit, and the Dayton Humane Society will have a table of resources

The Teddy Bear Clinic is free and is included with general admission. The event operates on a first-come, first-served basis, and wait times may vary depending on attendance. Families are encouraged to come early.

In addition to the clinic, families who choose to purchase admission can explore the museum’s interactive exhibits and hands-on experiences throughout the day.

For more information, go to boonshoft.org.

Scouting for Food returns March 21

One act of kindness can spark lasting change. This March, local Scouts are inviting the community to experience The Power of ONE through the annual Scouting for Food campaign.

On March 14-15, scouts across the Miami Valley will place door hangers on homes throughout the region. Residents are asked to fill a bag with non-perishable food items and place it outside their door by 9 a.m. March 21, for pickup.

Most needed items:

Canned meats (tuna, chicken, salmon)

Canned soups and stews

Canned beans

Peanut butter and jelly

Canned fruits and vegetables

Pasta and rice

Boxed meals

Cereal

Crackers

Shelf-stable milk

Baby food and formula

Donate only non-perishable, unexpired items. Frozen and perishable foods cannot be accepted.

All food collected will be delivered to The Foodbank, Inc. and other local food pantries, directly supporting families throughout the Miami Valley.

If your donation has not been picked up by 2 p.m. March 21, visit MiamiValleyScouting.org and click the Scouting For Food page to find your local Scout contact. Donations may also be dropped off at Miami Valley Council Service Center, 7285 Poe Ave.

For more information, email Amanda.schaedig@scouting.org or call 740-255-1092.

Church to celebrate Black American contributions

Shiloh Church will have several events scheduled Friday through Monday at 5300 Philadelphia Drive. The church will host a vibrant, multi-day celebration honoring Black American contributions to the family of God, featuring African American history, culture, and the arts. The event series will feature music, dance, art, historical exhibits, and community fellowship, bringing together local talent and distinguished guests.

Gospel and Spiritual Songfest will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday. Experience an uplifting evening of gospel and spiritual music featuring African drumming by Eric Goldsmith and Company. A reception will follow the performance.

A celebration with speakers, performances and more will be at 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

Symphony of Schools Program will be at 10 a.m. Monday. Enjoy a dynamic showcase of music, dance, and poetry presented by talented students from Dayton Public School. Students will have the opportunity to view the Underground Railroad quilt display and exhibits of African American artifacts.

All events are open to the public.

For more information, call 937-477-1922.

KETTERING

Library to host Comic Creatives

Dayton Metro Library will welcome Jack Poland of Maverick’s Cards and Comics to host Will Eisner: A Celebration of Comics, Crafts, and Creativity from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Wilmington-Stroop Branch, 3980 Wilmington Pike.

Will is one of the most influential creators in the history of comics and graphic storytelling. Poland will discuss Eisner’s ground-breaking work, his role in shaping the modern graphic novel, and the lasting impact his narrative and artistic innovations have left. Poland will also guide participants through the evolution of diversity in comic art using real examples from his own collection.

Registration is required.

For more information and to register, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call 937-463-2665.

GREENE COUNTY

CEDARVILLE

University launches Illuminare Conference to equip educators and social workers

Educators and social workers serve on the front lines of schools and communities every day. Whether teaching young students or supporting families in crisis, these professionals dedicate themselves to the well-being of others.

Cedarville University will launch the new, one-day Illuminare Conference: to advance and encourage education and social work professionals. The inaugural event will be from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. March 12 at Cedarville University.

This one-day event is tailored to social workers, educators, administrators and K-12 students. It will feature keynote addresses from Dr. Cy Smith, superintendent of Mansfield Christian School; Denver Daniel, president of Open Door Christian Schools; Troy McIntosh, executive director of Ohio Christian Education Network, and Jones himself. Each brings years of experience as scholar-practitioners and will speak to representing Christ well in any professional setting.

The conference will provide practical strategies for educators, social workers, community agencies and community leaders.

For more information, visit cedarville.edu.

XENIA

GCPH to host Cribs for Kids & Car Seat Giveaway

Greene County Public Health will hold a Cribs for Kids Pack-N-Play Giveaway and Car Seat Giveaway/Inspection event from 1-3 p.m. March 24 at 360 Wilson Drive.

The event is for Greene County residents only.

For more information, call 937-374-5600.

COUNTY

Traffic impact in county

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For more information, go to Ohgo.com.

Construction of an interchange at U.S. 35 and Trebein intersection between Xenia and Beavercreek is open, and traffic is being maintained in two lanes in both directions on U.S. 35. However, intermittent lane closures will be in effect on the mainline and ramps as needed.

U.S. 35 pavement and bridge rehabilitation, from the Montgomery County line to east of the N. Fairfield Road interchange, is open to two lanes in both directions. Intermittent single-lane closures, as well as ramp restrictions at the interchanges within the construction limits, may be in effect in either direction during the evening and overnight hours. All work is scheduled to be completed in the fall.

Ohio 68 pedestrian/bicycle facility, between the Ohio-To-Erie Trail/Little Miami Scenic Trail and the Great Council State Park education center at Oldtown project will include construction of a grade-separated multi-use trail connection along U.S. 68 and bridges over Oldtown Creek and U.S. 68, south of Brush Row Road. Traffic on U.S. 68 will be maintained with the use of flaggers. Brush Row Road may be subject to periods of closure at its junction with U.S. 68. All work is scheduled to be completed by early 2027.

MIAMI COUNTY

COVINGTON

Student named winner to History Bee

Covington High School sophomore Aiden Adams has been named the top winner of the inaugural Ohio History Bee, earning $2,500 in scholarship funds after outperforming 17 of the state’s highest-achieving high school history students in a live trivia competition at the Ohio Statehouse.

Aiden rose to the top during the high-stakes competition held in Columbus, where Ohio’s brightest young historians faced off in multiple fast-paced rounds, testing their knowledge of the people, places, and pivotal moments that have shaped the Buckeye State.

The event, part of the America 250 Ohio initiative commemorating the nation’s 250th anniversary, brought together 18 sophomores, juniors, and seniors who qualified by earning the highest scores on the American Legion’s Americanism and Government Test.

More than 65,000 students statewide initially participated in the rigorous exam. From that group, only the top 18 advanced to compete live at the Statehouse.

Aiden’s journey to the championship began on Nov. 4 when he took the Americanism & Government Test, sponsored locally by American Legion Post 80 in Covington. He scored higher than any sophomore in the district, in the region, and across the entire state of Ohio.

In addition to the $2,500 scholarship award, Aiden has earned a five-day, all-expense-paid educational trip to Washington, D.C., and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. He will also be formally recognized in Columbus for his outstanding achievement.

