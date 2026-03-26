Local Focus: Events going on in the community

Program fun at the library

Washington-Centerville Public Library invites kids to join for fun this April. Activities will take place at Woodbourne Library, 6060 Far Hills Ave.:

Adaptive Adventures: Meet the Therapy Dogs, 10:30 a.m. April 4. Build friendships and create lasting memories at the inclusive morning of activities for children and teens with special needs and their families. All are welcome.

Around the World with Au Pairs, 6:30 p.m. April 7. Join for an interactive celebration of global cultures. Au pairs from Europe, Latin America, and South Africa will showcase their home countries through hands-on cultural tables. Each au pair will host a table featuring children’s books, traditional games, basic language lessons, and cultural insights from their homeland. Families can visit each table to explore new cultures, learn useful phrases, and connect with au pairs from around the globe. It’s an educational and fun experience for both parents and children.

Citizen Science Month, 2 p.m. April 11. Discover the scientist within you this April with Citizen Science Month. Learn how to contribute to real scientific research using just your smartphone or home computer. From spotting wildlife in your backyard to analyzing data online, discover projects where your observations help scientists tackle important questions about our world. Learn from NASA Ambassador Eric Vinande. No experience necessary, just curiosity and a desire to make an impact.

Game Time! Video Game Night, 6:30 p.m. April 13 for grades 3-5. Game On! Get ready for an evening of non-stop gaming action, snacks, and prizes. Hang out with friends and make new ones at this ultimate Game Time experience. No registration required.

Meet the Heroes, 6:30 p.m. April 20. Sheriff secrets unlocked. Pull back the curtain for a fun, interactive look at how the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office serves the neighborhood. An officer will read stories, make you an official ID for you to keep, and so much more. Stick around afterwards for a craft. Fun for the whole family.

For more information or to register, go to events.wclibrary.info.

DAYTON

Library celebrates Women’s History

Dayton Metro Library will celebrate Women’s History Month with the following programs:

How Money Works for Women, 6 p.m. today at Vandalia Branch. Led by Heartland Institute of Financial Education, this program equips women with tools and knowledge to make informed financial decisions. Topics include pay inequality, planning for college and retirement, domestic violence, financial abuse, special needs children, Social Security, and more. Registration required.

EmpowHer, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Main Library, Eichelberger Forum. EmpowHER honors 10 women whose service, resilience, and strength create meaningful change. The 2026 honorees are:

Erin Parrot, owner of Reserve on Third and After5

DeAsia Thompson, clinical social worker/therapist, MSW, LISW-S, LCSW at Rise Counseling Group

Courtney Dortch-Wright, director of Out-of-School-Time programs

LaSue Juniel, owner of DFL Nutrition and Café

Jamica Garrison, DPS school board member and Neighborhood Over Politics

Gena McDonald, founder of Developing Butterflies

Rhea Atkins, owner of Vegan Eats

Lauren Gay, owner of Joui Wine

Latasha Coleman, founder of The Liquor Lab

Charmaine Webster, founder of Womanish Projects

A special honoree is Karen Wick-Gagnet. Presented by NaAsiaha Simon & Associates.

Craft and Play: Suffragist Cat Puppets, 4:30 p.m. Monday at Miami Twp. Room. Suffs, a Tony Award-Winning musical, will be at Dayton Live’s Schuster Center March 31-April 5. The show highlights brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought for the right to vote and how cats were used in suffrage-era propaganda. Kids in grades 1-4 will create unique puppets and buttons. Dayton Live’s performance is recommended for ages 10 and older. Ticket information is available at daytonlive.org/events/suffs.

New Lebanon Branch Book Club, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at New Lebanon Branch. Read A Love Story by Taylor Jenkins Reid, then gather at the branch to discuss it.

For more information and to register if required, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call 937-463-2665.

Woman’s club to host Easter Bonnet Tea

The Dayton Woman’s Club will host their annual Easter Bonnet Tea from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at 228 N. Ludlow St.

Wear your favorite decorated Easter bonnet and join the excitement of the Easter Hat Contest, with prizes for the most beautiful, most whimsical, and most creative hats. Enjoy an Easter Hat Parade, and children seven and under can take part in an indoor Easter Egg Hunt.

Enjoy scones with jam and cream, tea sandwiches, desserts, and tea while celebrating this charming springtime tradition.

Following the tea, guests are invited to join a docent-led tour of the historic Dayton Woman’s Club mansion. A $10 donation is suggested, with proceeds supporting the preservation of the mansion and the club’s community programs.

The club is open to the general public. For more information, go to daytonwomansclub.org or call 937-228-1124.

Wright at Home opens doors to Orville Wright’s Hawthorn Hill

Visitors will have the opportunity to step inside Hawthorn Hill, Orville Wright’s success mansion, during Wright at Home, an open house fundraiser and guided neighborhood walking tour from noon to 5 p.m. April 26. Amanda Wright Lane, the Wright brothers’ great-grandniece, will also make a special appearance at this year’s event.

Presented by Dayton History in partnership with the Oakwood Historical Society, the event offers guests a chance to explore the Wright family home while learning about the historic neighborhood that surrounded it, including the homes of Cheez-It inventor J.W. Green; Bill Chryst, a member of Charles Kettering’s legendary Barn Gang who helped invent the automobile self-starter; and Harry Schenck, co-founder of Schenck & Williams, the architectural firm that designed Hawthorn Hill, Oakwood High School, Wright Library, and many prominent Oakwood structures.

Over the years, Hawthorn Hill welcomed numerous famous visitors, including Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, Alexander Graham Bell, Ronald Reagan, Charles Lindbergh and James Cash “J.C.” Penny.

Today, the mansion, a unit of Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park, is owned and operated by Dayton History, a privately funded nonprofit that receives no ongoing federal support. For decades, many Daytonians wondered about the mysterious Wright mansion atop the hill. At Wright at Home, the mystery is revealed, if only in part.

Tickets for Wright at Home are $40 and include admission to Hawthorn Hill and the guided walking tour of the surrounding Oakwood neighborhood. Advance reservations are required. Tickets can be purchased at daytonhistory.org.

Proceeds benefit Dayton History and the Oakwood Historical Society, two privately funded nonprofits dedicated to preserving and sharing the stories of the Dayton region.

TROTWOOD

Pop-up free meal distribution scheduled

Miami Valley Meals is celebrating six years of nourishing the community on March 25. The nonprofit has continued to expand its services to meet the increasing demand for healthy, accessible meals in the Miami Valley community as food insecurity rates continue to rise. On April 3, they will be hosting a free meal distribution at City of Victory Deliverance Church in Trotwood.

MVM is partnering with City of Victory Deliverance Church and SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center to host a pop-up meal distribution as part of its larger 6th year anniversary plans. The distribution, which is open to the public and intended for anyone who is in need of a meal, will be from 4-6 p.m. April 3 at 489 S. Broadway St.

Free frozen meals will be available to anyone in need on a first-come, first-served basis. Meals will include ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, and brownie dessert and are fully prepared. Meals will be frozen and can be reheated in a microwave or oven.

SICSA will also be on site providing free pet food for cats and dogs.

For more information, visit miamivalleymeals.org.

GREENE COUNTY

COUNTY

Farm forum offers Ag scholarship

The Greene County Farm Forum will award $4,000 in scholarships to deserving current year graduating high school students or college freshmen pursuing higher education in a field related to agriculture. Applications are due April 10.

Farm Forum is an organization promoting fellowship among citizens of Greene County with programs emphasizing subjects pertinent to agriculture. To obtain an application call 937-429-1805 or email byrdhouse9@yahoo.com.

FAIRBORN

Special adaptive egg hunt Saturday

Egg-xtra Special Adaptive Egg Hunt invites participants of all abilities to join a fun-filled hunt where every egg found is a win. The hunt will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Community Park, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

Eggs will be redeemed for exclusive prizes, ensuring every participant feels special and celebrated.

The city is partnering with the Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities to ensure an egg-xtra special day for everyone.

For more information or to register, go to fairbornoh.myrec.com.

Teen flashlight Easter Egg Hunt

The City of Fairborn will host a Teen Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt at 8 p.m. Saturday at Community Park, Shelter #4, 691 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

Join for an exhilarating Easter Egg hunt with a thrilling twist, in the heart of the disc golf woods, under the cloak of darkness. Teens, armed with flashlights and determination, will navigate through the enchanted forest to uncover hidden black eggs, each containing an enticing surprise. Trade in your discoveries for exciting prizes, as you embark on an unforgettable night time adventure this Easter season.

Teens will check in and out of Community Park Shelter #4. Teens will need to bring their own flashlight and bag/bucket.

For more information or to register, go to fairbornoh.myrec.com.

MIAMI COUNTY

TROY

Community Easter Egg Hunt and Celebration planned

Troy Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center will host a free Easter celebration for area children and their families from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at 512 Crescent Drive.

The celebration will feature a treat-filled egg hunt with a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. The event will be rain or shine.

Families planning to participate in the egg hunt are encouraged to bring baskets for each of their children. Hot dogs, chips, cookies and water will be provided for everyone at the celebration. There will be one special egg in each age group that will win a prize.

For more information, call 937-335-7161 or visit troycarecenter.com.

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