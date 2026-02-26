Local Focus: Events going on in the community

Recovery Outreach team wins award

Public Health’s Recovery Outreach Quick Response Team was recognized for the second year in a row as the Outstanding QRT Team - Public Safety Led, by the Ohio Deflection Association for the work they do in Montgomery County. In 2025, The Recovery Outreach Team contacted 1,643 at-risk individuals, providing them with links to resources and care. The team is a unit of Public Health’s Recovery Services program that helps provide assessments, referrals, and services for individuals impacted by struggles with substance use.

The team, partners with local hospital systems, law enforcement, courts, and fire/EMS to provide linkage to care for those identified as having a substance use disorder.

Team members include Robert Bailey, Cleave Baker, William Buchanan, Randy Carmack, Redina Counce, Jeremy Edmondson, Jermaine Hawkins, Kevin Jackson, Lisa Nunn, and John Scannell.

DAYTON

Baseball and softball registration opened

Patterson Park Youth Baseball and Softball registration is open for all spring leagues. Baseball and softball for players 5-12 begins in March and continues to mid-June, and for 13-18 begins mid-May through July. All skill levels are welcome. These are recreational leagues where all children play in every game.

Baseball offers T-ball (ages 5-6), Coach Pitch (ages 7-8), Minors (ages 9-10), Majors (ages 11-12) and Senior (ages 13-18). Softball offers Coach Pitch (8U), Modified Player Pitch (10U), 12U, and 14U.

Games are played on the eight fields complex between Irving Avenue and East Stewart Street.

For more information or to register, go to pattersonparkbaseball.com.

Woman’s club to host Tai Chi classes

The Dayton Woman’s Club will host Introduction to Tai Chi 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays, March 4-April 15 at 225 N. Ludlow St.

Step into calm, build strength, and improve your balance with the Introduction to Tai Chi 6-week series.

Experience the traditional art of Tai Chi, led by Tara Mar, Certified Lai Tung Pai Style Instructor.

This class is suited for seniors and anyone seeking improved balance, focus, and mobility in a welcoming and supportive environment. Chairs or stools will be available for participants who would like added balance support.

For more information, go to daytonwomansclub.org.

Sinclair Theatre presents ‘Amélie the Musical’

Sinclair Theatre will present “Amélie the Musical," March 20-28 in Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, 444 W. Third St.

On the day of Princess Diana’s death, Amélie, a young woman more comfortable in her daydreams than in the day-to-day, finds the childhood treasures of her apartment’s previous tenant. This discovery sets her on a campaign of anonymous altruism as she sets out to better the lives of the eccentric neighbors and friends around her.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students/seniors. Tickets available online at sinclair.edu/tickets.

Chapter to host first large-scale Friendship Walk for community

Best Buddies International, a nonprofit dedicated to fostering one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and family support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, announced that the University of Dayton friendship chapter will host their first-ever, large-scale community Friendship Walk April 12, bringing together students and the community to celebrate inclusion for those with IDD.

Since 1995, the University of Dayton Best Buddies friendship chapter has rallied campus support through a small, chapter-only satellite walk. This year marks a milestone: UD is hosting its first full-scale Best Buddies Friendship Walk which will be open to the entire community.

The event welcomes any team or individual to participate, including schools, community groups, companies, local organizations, families, friend groups, and first-time walkers. Registration begins at 2 p.m. and the walk will start at 2:30 p.m. at the Rec Plex on University of Dayton’s campus, 2 Evanston Ave.

The event aims to raise $6,500 to help grow Best Buddies programs across greater Dayton, ensuring students with IDD in schools and the community continue to have access to friendships, leadership trainings, and inclusion. Locally, more than 3,800 individuals with IDD receive services through the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

For more information or to register, visit bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org/dayton/.

KETTERING

Choral to start rehearsals for spring season

The Miami Valley Choral starts rehearsals for their spring season, “Happy 250th Birthday, USA,” 7 p.m. March 2 at Sugarcreek Presbyterian Church, 4417 Bigger Road. The choral meet every Monday.

The choral is non-auditioned. Participants just have to love to sing.

The Miami Valley Choral was started back in the 1980s as part of Kettering’s Theater Under the Stars.

For more information, email MiamiValleyChoral@aol.com.

GREENE COUNTY

BEAVERCREEK

City accepting applications for veteran banner program

The City of Beavercreek is accepting applications for its 2026 Veteran Banner Program, an annual initiative that honors local veterans with double-sided banners displayed along North Fairfield Road and Dayton-Xenia Road from Memorial Day through Veterans Day. After the display period, banners are removed and made available for pickup by applicants.

This year’s program features a new banner design. Applications will be accepted until March 31 or until all available spaces are filled. Reservations are processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The cost of each banner is $100, which includes design, printing and installation. Applicants must submit a completed application, proof of military service, a high-resolution military portrait, and payment. Cash, check and credit card payments are accepted.

To qualify, the featured service member must be a current or former Beavercreek resident or an immediate family member of a current resident. Active-duty service members are not eligible due to limited display locations.

Program details and the application link can be found on the city’s website at beavercreekohio.gov/veteran or in-person at Beavercreek City Hall, 1368 Research Park Drive.

School accepting nominations for staff awards

Beavercreek City Schools is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Outstanding Educator Award and Outstanding Classified Staff Member Award. Community members, families, students, and colleagues are encouraged to nominate individuals who consistently go above and beyond in service to our schools and the broader Beavercreek community.

These awards recognize educators and classified support staff members who inspire students and fellow staff to aim higher, try harder, and achieve more. Nominees should demonstrate high expectations for themselves and others, exemplify school spirit, and make a meaningful impact within their school community.

Nominations will be accepted through March 10. Award recipients will be announced in April and formally recognized at an awards ceremony on May 7.

This year, the district will honor:

Six Outstanding Educators (three elementary and three secondary)

Four Outstanding Classified Support Staff Members

Eligible educators include teachers, school counselors, nurses, and speech pathologists.

Eligible classified support staff members may include, but are not limited to, building administrative assistants, custodial/grounds/maintenance staff, special needs assistants, student nutrition employees, transportation staff, teacher assistants, and other support personnel.

Since the program’s inception in 1979, Beavercreek City Schools has recognized more than 240 educators and classified support staff members for excellence and dedication to students.

Nomination forms and award criteria are available online at gocreek.org.

Women’s League to host scholarship luncheon

The Beavercreek Women’s League will hosts their 42nd annual Scholarship Luncheon April 18 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Fairborn. The luncheon is a fundraiser for the organization, aimed at providing financial assistance to senior students from Beavercreek High School’s Class of 2026, as well as adult Greene County women pursuing higher education as non-traditional students.

For more than three decades, BWL has been awarding scholarships to exceptional graduating seniors who demonstrate academic excellence, active involvement in school and community activities, financial need, and potential for success in college. The organization firmly believes in recognizing and supporting individuals who possess the drive and determination to make a positive impact on our community.

The funds raised from the luncheon will directly support Beavercreek High School students as well as “Women in Transition” who are pursuing higher education at Wright State University and Clark State College.

For more information or tickets, visit beavercreekwomensleague.org.

MIAMI COUNTY

TROY

Miami County ESC announces new superintendent

The Miami County Educational Service Center named Bethany Whidden, the director of students services, as its next superintendent. Her term begins in August.

Current superintendent Dave Larson has submitted his resignation after being selected as deputy director for the Ohio Educational Service Center Association. He will remain with the Miami County ESC through July.

DARKE COUNTY

GREENVILLE

Republican Women’s Club to host speaker

The Darke County Republican Women’s Club will host featured speaker Greenville City Auditor Kim Davis, 6:30 p.m. March 9 at the Double M Diner, 537 S. Broadway St., Suite #104. Enter from E. 5th St.

Auditor Davis has been with the city for over 25 years and has seen changes through her years with the city.

The program is free and does not require reservations. Double M Diner will be offering full menu items for sale beginning at 6 p.m.

DCRWC is a local political group open to all Republicans. For more information, visit: darkegop.org or email DCRWPresident@darkegop.org.

