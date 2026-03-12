Local Focus: Events going on in the community

UD adult musicians present concerts

The University of Dayton New Horizons Music Program invites the public to three free concerts this month. All will be on the UD campus.

Showcase 2026 will be 3 p.m. Sunday and feature nine of the program’s small ensembles in UD’s Sears Recital Hall, Jesse Philips Humanities Center.

The program’s concert bands and string orchestras will take center stage at 3 p.m. March 22, and its jazz ensembles will play at 3 p.m. March 29. Both concerts will be in the Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 E. Creative Way.

New Horizons Music is one of UD’s Continuing Education programs. It is open to all adults, regardless of musical experience. The program includes a beginning band, two concert bands, two jazz bands, and beginning and intermediate string orchestras. Professional instructors conduct the ensembles and give group lessons in playing flute, oboe, bassoon, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, French horn, trombone, baritone/euphonium, tuba, percussion instruments, violin, viola, cello, and string bass.

For more information, call 937-239-7445 or email annafricker@gmail.com.

Bowling party in celebration of Developmental Disabilities Month

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley and Poelking Lanes South will host a free “Strike Up Awareness” Bowling Party, in celebration of Developmental Disabilities Month from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at 8871 Kingsridge Drive.

This inclusive event encourages the public to recognize and celebrate friends, family, SSAs, and neighbors living with developmental disabilities. Event registrants are invited from a wide range of services providers and are not exclusively enrolled in Goodwill programs.

For more information, visit gesmv.org.

ENGLEWOOD

Northmont High School wins awards for Model UN

At Northmont High School’s first Model United Nations competition at Miami University, Northmont was named the Outstanding Delegation of the conference with the most students winning individual awards.

Northmont Seniors Finn Smith and Henry Colley-Lambright were named Outstanding Delegate of their individual conferences, while seniors Andie Brown and Jamey Paul were named the Honorable Mention of their conferences. The team will compete again at a Model United Nations event at Wright State University in April.

MIAMISBURG

Earth Day Art Show planned

Miamisburg’s Earth Day Art Show will be April 25 at the Miamisburg Community Center, 305 E. Central Ave. The juried art show encourages the community to gather recycled items together to create a work of art. Water bottles, paper and plastic bags can all be turned into something beautiful.

Art will be judged in three categories: 12 and under, 13-17 and 18 and up.

For more information, visit playmiamisburg.com.

Beginner Disc Golf lessons planned

Beginner Disc Golf Lessons will be 6-7:30 p.m. April 27 at Sycamore Trails Park South, 1681 Maue Road.

Ready to try disc golf? Let Miamisburg’s enthusiastic instructor, Loren, guide you through the basics and spark a passion that lasts a lifetime.

The first lesson on April 27 is at the Community Park Learning Center, then lessons will be at Sycamore Trails Park Disc Golf Course.

This event is targeted for ages nine and up. The cost is $75 per person. For more information or to register, visit playmiamisburg.com.

CENTERVILLE

Spring expo returns April 11

Homeowners and garden enthusiasts will find everything they need to kickstart their spring projects at the 2026 Centerville Spring Expo, presented by the Centerville City Beautiful Commission and The Heart of Centerville and Washington Township. The expanded event builds on the city’s spring seminar and offers a home-and-garden-style experience.

The Centerville Spring Expo takes place from 9 a.m. to noon April 11 at Sinclair Centerville, 5800 Clyo Road. The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees are invited to stop in throughout the morning to explore vendor exhibits featuring businesses from across Centerville and Washington Twp. The expo serves as a one-stop destination for home improvement ideas, landscaping inspiration and connection with local experts. Applications for businesses wishing to participate are available online through the Heart of Centerville and Washington Twp.

In addition to vendor displays showcasing the latest trends in home and garden design, the spring expo will feature three live expert sessions designed to educate and inspire.

Guests can register to win door prizes throughout the event. While not required, those wishing to attend the expert sessions should consider pre-registering to expedite their wait time upon arrival.

For more information, go to centervilleohio.gov.

MIAMI TWP.

Trustees approved new contract for waste collection

The Miami Twp. Board of Trustees approved a new contract for waste collection during its Feb. 17 business meeting. Rumpke Trash and Recycling will once again provide service to the community over the course of a new three-year contract with two optional years.

After a competitive bid process in November 2025, it was determined that Rumpke offered the best service plan for the community. The new contract will begin July 1, at a rate of $17.89 a month per customer. The contract will continue as follows:

July 1, 2027 - $18.83

July 1, 2028 - $19.82

Optional year 1 - $20.86

Optional year 2 - $21.95

Rumpke will continue to offer weekly recycling collection, yard waste collection and bulk item pickup. The daily collection schedule will not change. Residents can continue to rent a 95-gallon trash cart from Rumpke at $1.50 per month or request a smaller sized cart.

SPRINGBORO

Award nominations due by April 6

The Architectural Review Board Historic Preservation Awards nominations are due by noon April 6, with ARB members and staff making final decisions for awards to be presented. The awards will be 7 p.m. May 7 at the city council meeting, with a backup date of May 21.

For more information, call 937-748-6183.

WEST CARROLLTON

School treasurer honored

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith presented Ryan Slone, Treasurer of West Carrollton City Schools, with the Jesse Haine Award during the district’s board of education meeting on March 4.

The Jesse Haines Award recognizes individuals in public finance who demonstrate exceptional service, fiscal integrity and a steadfast commitment to their communities. Slone was honored for his work creating long-term financial stability for West Carrollton City Schools.

The award is named in honor of Jesse Haines, who served as Montgomery County Auditor for nearly 28 years. Before his service to Montgomery County, Haines had a distinguished Major League Baseball career as a pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals.

GREENE COUNTY

BEAVERCREEK

Go from the couch to crossing the finish line

City of Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture will present Couch Today - May 5K Tuesday through May 19 at Rotary Park. The schedule is from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays and 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Saturdays.

Ready to go from the couch to crossing the finish line? Join a beginner-friendly training class designed to help build confidence, endurance, and strength at your own pace. Over the course of the program, participants will learn running basics, training techniques, and motivation strategies in a fun, encouraging environment.

The class will culminate with participants completing Memorial Day 5K event together.

For more information or to register, go to beavercreekoh.myrec.com.

FAIRBORN

WIC office new location and open house

Greene County Public Health announced that the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) office has moved to a new location at 410 N. Maple Ave.

To celebrate the move, Public Health is co-hosting a free open house with CORS Fairborn Head Start from 3:30-4:30 p.m. March 23. Families are welcome to join for children’s activities and tours of both the CORS Fairborn Head Start and the new WIC building on the same property.

WIC provides nutrition support, healthy foods, and education for pregnant women, new mothers, and young children. The new Fairborn office will offer regular WIC hours from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays. The WIC office in Xenia, located at 360 Wilson Drive, continues to offer services from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

For more information about WIC services, visit greenecophoh.gov or call 937-374-5600.

Students won tuition at basketball game

Three Wright State University students were surprised with a year’s worth of undergraduate tuition during a basketball game March 4 at the Nutter Center.

Anna Cowley, a junior majoring in crime and justice; Lavell Lyles, a sophomore majoring in media studies; and Austin Smith, who is majoring in finance, were each selected randomly to join in a “Half-Court Shot Tuition Scholarship” during halftime.

None made the half-court shot, but then WSU President Sue Edwards stepped onto the court and offered to give them more attempts at closer range. After several tries, each made a layup, and were told they had won a full year of tuition.

Other prizes were also awarded during the game, including three iPads, a book scholarship, Wright State dining dollars and Raiders merchandise.

The basketball team went on that night to win 90-61 over Cleveland State for the first round of the 2026 Horizon League Men’s Basketball Championship.

XENIA

Runners club to host marathon, half marathon and 10K

Hundreds of runners will hit the streets of Xenia at the end of March when the Ohio River Road Runners Club hosts the annual Xenia Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K 8 a.m. March 29.

This will be the 59th running of the Xenia Marathon, one of the oldest and longest-running marathons in Ohio. The Ohio River Road Runners Club first staged the race in 1967, and later added a half marathon and 10K. The half marathon celebrates its 37th anniversary this year, and the 10K enters its fourth year as part of the Xenia event.

Registration is open through March 28, at RunXenia.com. Runners can also register in person at packet pickup. Onsite registration is not available the day of the race. All three races start at the Xenia YMCA, 336 Progress Drive.

The Xenia Marathon is a certified Boston Marathon qualifying race, and the flat, fast course provides the ideal conditions for runners to achieve a qualifying time.

From the Xenia YMCA, runners will travel through downtown before the marathon and half marathon course splits from the 10K at the Greene County Courthouse. All courses feature a mix of local neighborhood roads and the scenic rail-to-trail bike path before winding back to the finish line at the Xenia YMCA.

Spectators can cheer runners anywhere on the course, with Shawnee Park and Xenia Station recommended as the best watch points. Marathon and half marathon participants might even see some friendly local emus along the way.

Other highlights include a live DJ at the start and finish line, booths from local businesses, and a free post-race meal for all runners and volunteers. Family and friends can join the post-race meal for a small fee. Prizes will be awarded to the top three overall male and female finishers in each race, and additional prizes will go to the top age group finishers.

For more information or to register, go to RunXenia.com.

HOW TO SEND INFO

