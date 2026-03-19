Local Focus: Events going on in the community

Caring for Caregivers

Caregiving isn’t just about meeting needs, it’s about mastering the balance between empathy and expertise. Building Foundations of Caregiving gives people the tools to provide care with confidence, compassion, and competence to individuals experiencing dementia.

Caring for Caregivers will be from 2-3 p.m. Saturday at Woodbourne Library, 6060 Far Hills Ave. Discover the crucial role the caregiver plays and the changes they may experience. Tools for building a support team and managing caregiver stress will also be discussed.

This program is open to ages 18 and older. To register, visit events.wclibrary.info .

Register for free BusinessFirst! Resource Rally

Starting or growing a business takes the right connections. Local entrepreneurs and business owners will have the opportunity to meet experts, explore funding options and learn about regional resources during the BusinessFirst! Resource Rally.

BusinessFirst! Resource Rally will be from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Benham’s Grove Event Center, 166 N. Main St. in Centerville. The free event will connect participants with organizations that support business growth across the region.

Networking and light refreshments will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a series of short panel discussions featuring regional resource partners.

The program ends with open networking, giving attendees the opportunity to speak directly with panelists and resource partners about their business goals.

Registration is required and businesses from throughout the region are welcome to attend.

To register or learn more, visit businessfirstdaytonregion.com/event.

DAYTON

Library guest shares Arizona trail experience

Dayton Metro Library welcomes Andy Niekamp to present Hiking the Arizona National Scenic Trail – From Mexico to Utah from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday at the Wilmington-Stroop Branch, 3980 Wilmington Pike.

Andy will share his 800-mile experience hiking from the Mexico border to the Utah state line on the Arizona Trail in 2023. Patrons will hear how he survived sun, heat, rain, wind, snow, limited water sources, and trail closures. Registration required.

The AZT is the nation’s newest National Scenic Trail and spans the entire length of Arizona. It features deserts, mountains, forests, canyons, wilderness, and historical sites. The trail winds through the Sonoran Desert, the Superstition Mountains, and the Mazatzal Wilderness; continues along the Mogollon Rim and the San Francisco Peaks; and passes through the Grand Canyon into the North Rim conifer forests of the Kaibab Plateau.

For more information and to register, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call 937-463-2665.

Woman’s club to host Easter Bonnet Tea

The Dayton Woman’s Club will host their annual Easter Bonnet Tea from 2-4 p.m. March 28 at 228 N. Ludlow St.

Wear your favorite decorated Easter bonnet and join the excitement of the Easter Hat Contest, with prizes for the most beautiful, most whimsical, and most creative hats. Enjoy an Easter Hat Parade, and children seven and under can take part in an indoor Easter Egg Hunt.

Enjoy scones with jam and cream, tea sandwiches, desserts, and tea while celebrating this charming springtime tradition.

Following the tea, guests are invited to join a docent-led tour of the historic Dayton Woman’s Club mansion. A $10 donation is suggested, with proceeds supporting the preservation of the mansion and the club’s community programs.

The club is open to the general public. For more information, go to daytonwomansclub.org or call 937-228-1124.

Leadership Breakfast honors UD President Spina April 7

The 2026 Leadership Breakfast celebrating the Power of ONE for the Miami Valley Council - Scouting America is April 7 in the Eichelberger Pavilion at Carillon Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd. University of Dayton President Dr. Eric Spina and Karen Spina will be honored for their extraordinary impact in the community.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the program is 8-9:15 a.m.

Learn more and reserve your seat by Monday at miamivalleyscouting.org/support.

Wright at Home opens doors to Orville Wright’s Hawthorn Hill

Visitors will have the opportunity to step inside Hawthorn Hill, Orville Wright’s success mansion, during Wright at Home, an open house fundraiser and guided neighborhood walking tour from noon to 5 p.m. April 26. Amanda Wright Lane, the Wright brothers’ great-grandniece, will also make a special appearance at this year’s event.

Presented by Dayton History in partnership with the Oakwood Historical Society, the event offers guests a chance to explore the Wright family home while learning about the historic neighborhood that surrounded it, including the homes of Cheez-It inventor J.W. Green; Bill Chryst, a member of Charles Kettering’s legendary Barn Gang who helped invent the automobile self-starter; and Harry Schenck, co-founder of Schenck & Williams, the architectural firm that designed Hawthorn Hill, Oakwood High School, Wright Library, and many prominent Oakwood structures.

Over the years, Hawthorn Hill welcomed numerous famous visitors, including Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, Alexander Graham Bell, Ronald Reagan, Charles Lindbergh and James Cash “J.C.” Penny.

Today, the mansion, a unit of Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park, is owned and operated by Dayton History, a privately funded nonprofit that receives no ongoing federal support. For decades, many Daytonians wondered about the mysterious Wright mansion atop the hill. At Wright at Home, the mystery is revealed, if only in part.

Tickets for Wright at Home are $40 and include admission to Hawthorn Hill and the guided walking tour of the surrounding Oakwood neighborhood. Advance reservations are required. Tickets can be purchased at daytonhistory.org.

Proceeds benefit Dayton History and the Oakwood Historical Society, two privately funded nonprofits dedicated to preserving and sharing the stories of the Dayton region.

MIAMISBURG

City announced Star City Concert Series

The Star City Concert Series that spans over eight weekends will include fan favorite tunes this summer at The Miamisburg Riverfront Park, 1 Water St.

This concert series, which runs May 22 to Aug. 28 at The Ginkgo amphitheater, offers live entertainment along the Great Miami River.

For more information and a full list of performers, visit playmiamisburg.com.

‘Burg Night Out

The city of Miamisburg will hold its new ‘Burg Night Out event from 5-8 p.m. July 31 at Riverfront Park, 1 Water St.

The event will include participation from the Miamisburg Police Dept., the Miami Valley Fire District and Hope 4 Miamisburg. Activities will feature games, demonstrations, food, giveaways and a distribution of school supplies for students in the Miamisburg City School District while supplies last.

GREENE COUNTY

COUNTY

Three-day closure scheduled for truss installation

Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation are preparing for the next phase of construction for the U.S. 68 shared use path project. Weather permitting, the route will be closed three days next week.

On Tuesday, U.S. 68 will be closed immediately south of Brush Row Road in Oldtown for crews to install beams for a pedestrian bridge over the highway. The closure will go into effect at approximately 8 a.m., and it will be in place through late March 26. While U.S. 68 is closed, motorists will be detoured by way of Ohio 343, Ohio 72, and U.S. 42.

The U.S. 68 shared use path project includes construction of a grade-separated, multi-use trail connection along U.S. 68, between the Little Miami Scenic Trail and the education center at Great Council State Park. Along with a new pedestrian bridge over U.S. 68, the trail will include a bridge over Oldtown Creek and improvements to U.S. 68 and the intersection of U.S. 68 and Brush Row Road.

Although most work is being conducted off the roadway, motorists may encounter intermittent lane restrictions and short-term periods of closure on U.S. 68, as well as on Brush Row Road, throughout construction.

FAIRBORN

History museum to host Vietnam War anniversary event

In honor of the 51st anniversary of the end of the United States involvement in the Vietnam War, the Miami Valley Military History Museum will have a special event at 2 p.m. March 28 at 4 E. Main St.

The event will honor all military members who served anytime between the beginning of the U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War in 1955 until the end in 1975. A person does not need to have been in Vietnam during this time, they only need to have been in the military. The museum will also be honoring the Red Cross ladies, known as the Donut Dollies, who were serving in Vietnam at this time. These ladies provided a positive boost in moral to those in the war zone.

For more information, call 937-318-8820.

XENIA

Dealing With Boxwood problems seminar

Greene County Farm Forum will present Dealing with Boxwood Problems 6:30 p.m. Monday at Union Methodist Church, 1145 Union Road.

This type of shrubbery has become popular in recent years and is planted widely. Speaker for the program is Joe Boggs who is a faculty member with OSU Extension in the Department of Entomology. He will focus on the insect problems associated with this plant and how to control them. Included in the insects he will discuss is the Box Tree Moth which attacks boxwood. Greene Co. is one of the quarantined counties in Ohio by The Ohio Department of Agriculture for this insect. This means infected plants and the insects cannot be moved into a non-quarantined area of Ohio. The insect can do a lot of damage to boxwood plants with many being killed. Joe will be with us “virtually” which means we will see and hear him via a video link at the church on the 23rd. Joe writes regularly for the Buckeye Yard and Garden Newsletter; has written several fact sheets and speaks regularly to groups on plant problems.

The March 23 meeting starts at 6:30 pm in the Union Methodist Church located at 1145 Union Road, Xenia Ohio 45385. For those interested, a meal costing $15/person will be served followed by the program at approx.7 pm. To make a meal reservation call or email Paul Ayres by Friday March 20 if you intend to have dinner. No reservations are necessary if you just wish to attend the meeting. To contact Paul Ayres, call 937-352-6379 or email him at payres1@woh.rr.com.

MIAMI COUNTY

PIQUA

Race Cars and Future Stars Expo

The 22nd Annual Race Cars and Future Stars Expo is returning to Friday through Sunday to the Piqua Center, 987 E. Ash St. The show will feature over 70 cars, tracks, and memorabilia from Ohio and Indiana.

There will be kids activities such as face painters and balloon twisters from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. The show hours are from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The event is free.

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The Dayton Daily News publishes news items, community events and other notices on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays in Local Focus.